BEIJING Oct 8 China's services sector rebounded
in September after its growth hit a one-year low in August,
according to a private sector survey on Monday that follows last
week's much more gloomy official assessment.
The HSBC services sector Purchasing Managers' Index rose to
54.3 in September from 52.0 in August, rebounding to its highest
level since May thanks to an uptick in the new business
sub-index to 54.0 - also the highest level in four months.
The sunny results are in marked contrast to an official
non-manufacturing PMI released on Oct. 3, which showed activity
in September slowing to the weakest level since November 2010.
The official survey, published by the National Bureau of
Statistics, tends to reflect larger state-owned firms, and the
two do not necessarily move in tandem.
Monday's survey also contrasts with both the HSBC and the
official PMI ones of China's vast manufacturing sector, which
indicate that China is headed for a seventh straight quarter of
slowing growth.
"This is likely an indication of a gradual improvement of
domestic economic conditions due to the earlier easing measures
and the stronger consumption demand in the run-up to the Golden
Week holiday," said Hongbin Qu, HSBC's chief economist for
China.
"While this helped to cushion the ongoing slowdown of
manufacturing sectors, a meaningful turnaround in domestic
demand requires additional easing efforts."
The week-long National Day holiday at the beginning of
October saw hundreds of millions of Chinese hit the roads and
shopping malls, straining capacity at tourist destinations and
crowding trains and airports. This year, the holiday coincided
with the Mid-Autumn Festival, when families and business
contacts treat each other to restaurant meals, mooncakes and
gifts.
HSBC's "prices charged" sub-index rose above 50 - the line
that separates expansion from contraction - for the first time
since March. The rise could reflect the holiday as well as
reflecting an increase in inflation after a summer trough.
WEAK GROWTH
Analysts expect 2012 to be China's weakest full year of
growth since 1999 at just 7.7 percent, according a Reuters poll
that forecasts annual growth of 7.4 percent in Q3, down from
Q2's 7.6 percent.
Two cuts to interest rates, the easing of bank reserve
requirements that freed about 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion)
for lending and the approval of infrastructure projects worth
more than $150 billion have so far failed to arrest the decline
in China's overall economic growth pace.
Analysts have had to repeatedly push back their expectations
for when growth might begin to accelerate again. Beijing has
resolutely kept a grip on the vital real estate sector and -
contrary to the hopes of some - has refused to launch a major
stimulus programme.
But there are signs that the real estate sector - the main
driver of wealth for China's prosperous city dwellers in the
past 15 years - is bottoming out, wrote analysts Stephen Green
and Lan Shen of Standard Chartered in a report before Monday's
PMI data was released.
They pointed to falling apartment inventories and greater
activity in land markets.
Local governments, which rely on land sales for revenue,
moved to loosen curbs this summer but were slapped down by
Beijing. The central government's stance could change after a
new generation of leaders is appointed by the Communist Party in
November, some analysts believe.
However, consumers may turn more cautious as the slowdown in
the manufacturing sector feeds through to the urban services
sector, as implied by the official non-manufacturing PMI results
for September, the Standard Chartered report noted.
The HSBC services PMI did reflect a slight reduction in the
sub-index that tracks employment, although Markit Economics,
which compiles the index, noted that employment grew at its
second fastest pace in the past 10 months, thanks to the rise in
new orders.