BEIJING, Sept 1 China's official purchasing managers' index rose slightly to 50.9 in August from 50.7 in July, while export orders fell, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said on Thursday.

Following is a breakdown of the purchasing managers' index:

Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec

Overall PMI 50.9 50.7 50.9 52.0 52.9 53.4 52.2 52.9 53.9 Output 52.3 52.1 53.1 54.9 55.3 55.7 53.8 55.3 57.5

New orders 51.1 51.1 50.8 52.1 53.8 55.2 54.3 54.9 55.4 New export orders 48.3 50.4 50.5 51.1 51.3 52.5 50.9 50.7 53.5

Backlogs of orders 47.6 46.5 45.9 47.7 50.7 51.4 46.6 46.5 50.7 Stocks of goods 48.9 49.2 51.0 50.0 50.8 51.3 46.4 47.9 48.7 Quantity of purchases 51.2 52.0 51.5 53.6 53.8 54.1 54.5 57.7 56.8 Imports 49.7 49.1 48.7 50.5 50.6 52.0 53.9 53.0 50.4 Input prices 57.2 56.3 56.7 60.3 66.2 68.3 70.1 69.3 66.7 Stocks of purchases 48.8 47.6 48.5 49.5 52.0 51.6 49.5 52.0 50.8

Employment 50.4 50.5 50.2 50.9 51.8 51.8 48.9 49.0 51.5 Delivery times 49.9 50.3 49.8 49.9 50.6 50.4 48.2 49.5 49.6 (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)