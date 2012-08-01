DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
BEIJING Aug 1 China's official factory purchasing managers' index inched down to 50.1 in July, below expectations and down from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Following is a breakdown of the purchasing managers' index:
Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Overall PMI 50.1 50.2 50.4 53.3 53.1 51.0 50.5 50.3 49.0 50.4
Output 51.8 52.0 52.9 57.2 55.2 53.8 53.6 53.4 50.9 52.3
New orders 49.0 49.2 49.8 54.5 55.1 51.0 50.4 49.8 47.8 50.5
Export orders 46.6 47.5 50.4 52.2 51.9 51.1 46.9 48.6 45.6 48.6
Backlogs of orders 41.9 43.3 43.6 48.4 50.5 49.4 43.2 46.6 45.2 46.0
Stocks of goods 48.0 52.3 52.2 49.5 50.8 50.5 48.0 50.6 53.1 50.3
Quantity of purchases46.8 46.9 50.8 54.4 54.8 53.6 50.2 50.9 49.8 50.7
Imports 45.0 46.5 48.1 50.5 51.5 50.8 46.9 49.1 47.3 47.0
Input prices 41.0 41.2 44.8 54.8 55.9 54.0 50.0 47.1 44.4 46.2
Stocks of purchases 48.5 48.2 45.1 48.5 49.5 48.8 49.7 48.3 46.7 48.5
Employment 49.5 49.7 50.5 51.0 51.0 49.5 47.1 48.7 49.0 49.7
Delivery times 49.0 49.1 49.0 49.6 48.9 50.3 49.7 50.1 50.4 50.7 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards)
BERLIN, Feb 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday the European Union must take on a bigger international role, saying the answer to crises from security to climate change, was to stick together and stop relying on the United States.
