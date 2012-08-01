* Official PMI falls to 50.1, lower than expected
* HSBC PMI climbs to 49.3, highest since February
* Analysts suggest both PMIs back view economy stabilising
* Chinese leaders have pledged to step up policy support
* Markets slip on official PMI, pare losses on HSBC
BEIJING, Aug 1 China's official factory
purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in
July, suggesting the sector is barely growing, while a rival
HSBC survey indicated the more market-sensitive private sector
is starting to recover.
The HSBC PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.3, its highest
level since February and little changed from a flash, or
preliminary, estimate of 49.5.
With both PMI readings around 50 -- a threshold dividing
expansion from contraction -- the surveys signal that the
private and state-backed parts of China's vast factory sector
are stabilising - albeit at a relatively low level of growth.
"It is clear that the manufacturing sector is doing very
poorly, and requires policy support," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior
economist at Credit Agricole-CIB in Hong Kong said.
"However, we want to highlight the fact that such levels of
sentiment are still consistent with positive growth of
industrial output," he wrote in a note to clients.
Indeed, both the official PMI and the HSBC version showed
factory output at 50 or above. Government data showed industrial
output in June rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
The pullback in the official PMI undermined Asian shares,
which were already under pressure from fading hopes of fresh
stimulus measures this week from the U.S. Federal Reserve or the
European Central Bank.
Markets trimmed some losses after the HSBC survey was
released.
The surveys back the view that the bottom of China's
slowdown in economic growth was probably in the second quarter
of 2012 with a mild rebound set to begin in the third quarter.
China's top leaders, President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen
Jiabao, promised to step up policy "fine tuning" in the second
half of the year to support the economy, the official Xinhua
news agency reported on Tuesday.
"The low point will likely be pushed to the third quarter,
although that depends on the policy response," analyst Zhou
Xizhen of Citic Securities in Beijing said.
A Reuters poll in July showed most analysts believe the
slowdown bottomed out in the second quarter. The poll forecast
2012 growth would be 8 percent.
The official PMI had been expected by economists to rise to
50.3 from 50.2 in June, rather than fall to its lowest level
since 49.0 in November.
"The index shows China's current economy is hitting a bottom
and will continue its stabilising trend in the following
months," the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP)
said in a statement accompanying the official index.
"But current demand is still relatively weak, and the
downward pressure from oversupply has not been eliminated."
GIANTS UNDER PRESSURE
Larger firms, which tend to be less sensitive to short-term
market movements than their smaller counterparts, are under
pressure from rising inventories.
The debt-laden steel sector is lobbying for export rebates
to offset a domestic supply glut and plunging profits, the China
Iron and Steel Association said on Tuesday.
"The slight increase in stocks of purchases sub-index and
further drop in sub-index for stocks of goods show adjustment of
stocks is drawing to an end," wrote Zhang Liqun, a researcher
with the Development Research Centre of the State Council,
referring to the official PMI figures.
"We expect the growth of market demand will steadily
increase as the pro-growth policies gain traction. The decrease
in firms' orders may be arrested and the economic growth will be
stable and improved."
Continuing the dichotomy, the official survey showed that
new orders, including new export orders, contracted more deeply
in July than in June. The new export orders index plunged to
46.6 points.
That "bodes ill for exports as there is a solid correlation
between the two," said Kowalczyk of Credit Agricole.
But the HSBC survey showed both improved in July, even
though they remained below 50 to suggest they were still
falling.
Some analysts ascribed the improvement to policy responses,
including accelerated government approvals for new projects, but
noted the overall impact had been muted by the pressures evident
on the economy.
"Dollar-for-dollar, the current stimulus will lack the punch
of 2009-2010's. Industrial profitability is bad, balance sheets
are stressed, the banking sector is feeling the impact of a debt
build-up, and capital continues to flee the country," wrote IHS
Global economist Ren Xianfeng.
The HSBC survey showed factories had shed workers, with an
employment sub-index falling to its lowest level in nearly three
and a half years.
"Anecdotal evidence provided by survey respondents suggested
that job shedding reflected fewer intakes of new orders. There
were also reports of employee retirements and company
downsizing," said Markit Economics, which compiles the survey.
Chinese policymakers are particularly twitchy about jobs,
fearing that unemployed workers could take to the streets and
add to social tensions in a year when politicians want stability
to help smooth the way for a new generation of Communist Party
leaders that are due to take over the reins.
To prevent a credit squeeze on property developers and weak
overseas demand from denting growth too much, Beijing has
lowered interest rates twice and reduced banks' reserve
requirement ratio three times since November. Investors expect
to see more, though few anticipate a full-blown fiscal stimulus
package in the manner of 2008.
The Reuters poll in July showed analysts expected China to
lower banks' reserve requirements by another 100 basis points
this year to 19 percent for its biggest banks.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)