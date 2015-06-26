MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 26 HSBC has ended its sponsorship of Markit's emerging markets indexes (EMI), a Markit spokesperson told Reuters.
"HSBC's sponsorship of Markit's Emerging Market and China PMIs has been a successful relationship over the past five years," Laura Davis wrote in an email to Reuters.
"The sponsorship arrangement is now coming to an end and we will announce replacement sponsors soon."
An HSBC spokesperson confirmed Markit's statement, after telling Reuters earlier that the bank had ended its sponsoship of the closely-watched China Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price; Editing by Kim Coghill)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.