SHANGHAI, Sept 3 China's Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for its non-manufacturing sector dipped to 57.6 percent in August from 59.6 percent in July as railway investments fell after a deadly train crash.

"Investments on railways have fallen and the impact of slowing growth of infrastructure investments in some sectors has started to show," the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) said on Saturday.

Slowing construction activity in August was one of the main factors contributing to the lower non-manufacturing PMI reading, the CFLP said in a statement on its website. (www.cflp.org.cn)

China has said it would suspend new railway project approvals and launch safety checks on existing equipment to address growing public concern following a July 23 deadly crash between two high-speed trains that killed 40 people.

China may miss its target of spending about 600 billion yuan ($94 billion) on railway infrastructure this year, official media reported last month.

Official data showed that investments in railways fell in the first seven months of the year, the first drop in three years.

