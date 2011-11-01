BEIJING, Nov 1 China's official purchasing managers' index fell to 50.4 in October, the lowest reading since February 2009, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said on Tuesday.

Following is a breakdown of the purchasing managers' index:

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Overall PMI 50.4 51.2 50.9 50.7 50.9 52.0 52.9 53.4 52.2 Output 52.3 52.7 52.3 52.1 53.1 54.9 55.3 55.7 53.8 New orders 50.5 51.3 51.1 51.1 50.8 52.1 53.8 55.2 54.3 New export orders 48.6 50.9 48.3 50.4 50.5 51.1 51.3 52.5 50.9 Backlogs of orders 46.0 48.9 47.6 46.5 45.9 47.7 50.7 51.4 46.6 Stocks of goods 50.3 49.9 48.9 49.2 51.0 50.0 50.8 51.3 46.4 Quantity of purchases 50.7 51.5 51.2 52.0 51.5 53.6 53.8 54.1 54.5 Imports 47.0 50.1 49.7 49.1 48.7 50.5 50.6 52.0 53.9 Input prices 46.2 56.6 57.2 56.3 56.7 60.3 66.2 68.3 70.1 Stocks of purchases 48.5 49.0 48.8 47.6 48.5 49.5 52.0 51.6 49.5 Employment 49.7 51.0 50.4 50.5 50.2 50.9 51.8 51.8 48.9 Delivery times 50.7 49.5 49.9 50.3 49.8 49.9 50.6 50.4 48.2 (Compiled by Zhou Xin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)