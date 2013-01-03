BEIJING Jan 3 China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI)
for the non-manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high of 56.1 in December
from 55.6 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday,
adding to signs of a revival in the world's second-largest economy.
A reading above 50 indicates growth is accelerating, while one below 50
indicates it is slowing.
The services sector index follows the bureau's manufacturing PMI, which
indicated China's growth was reviving in December, although signs persist that
such growth still depends primarily on state-led investment. The official PMI
survey matched November's seven-month high of 50.6, the NBS said on Tuesday.
China's fast-growing services industry has so far weathered the global
slowdown much better than the factory sector, with the PMI consistently
signalling healthy expansion and hitting a 10-month high of 58.0 in March.
CFLP/NBS services PMI index
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
56.1 55.6 55.5 53.7 56.3 55.6 56.7 55.2 56.1 58.0 57.3 55.7
----------------------------------------------------------------------------