* Services PMI highest in four months
* Adds to manufacturing PMIs to suggest economy reviving
* Sub index shows construction services sector growing
strongly
* Concerns revival is too reliant on investment
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Jan 3 Growth in China's increasingly
important services sector accelerated in December at its fastest
pace in four months, adding to signs of a modest year-end
revival in the world's second-largest economy.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
non-manufacturing sector rose to 56.1 in December from 55.6 in
November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on
Thursday.
Two PMIs on the manufacturing sector earlier this week also
suggested China's economic growth was picking up late in 2012,
although signs persist it depends primarily on state-led
investment.
Data so far suggests only a muted revival in economic
growth, rather than a return to the double-digit pace seen in
China over the past three decades, Hong Kong-based economist
Dariusz Kowalczyk said.
"Absolute levels of both December manufacturing and
non-manufacturing PMIs remain relatively low by historical
standards and consistent with only modest rebound in economic
activity," Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole's senior economist for
Asia except Japan, said.
He said economic growth picked up in the fourth quarter of
2012 after sliding for seven straight quarters, but in sharp
contrast to China's previous, more pronounced bull runs, it
could fade after the first quarter of 2013.
The greatest driver in the pick up in the non-manufacturing
sector in December was a jump in construction services to 61.9
from 61.3 in November. Industries including transport slumped,
the NBS said in an accompanying statement.
A reading above 50 indicates growth is accelerating, while
one below 50 indicates it is slowing.
The strength in construction services is consistent with
other indicators, including rising land prices, that point to a
revival in China's property markets, which support about 40
other industries. Signs of a pick up come despite central
government protestations that it will not relax credit and
purchasing curbs that have stifled the sector in the past two
years.
The transport slowdown is also consistent with weak demand
for China's exports in the face of euro area and Japan
recessions and an uncertain fiscal outlook in the United States.
SERVICES GROW IN IMPORTANCE
The official manufacturing PMI survey in December matched
November's seven-month high of 50.6, the NBS said on Tuesday,
while a complementary survey with a greater focus on the private
sector reached 51.5, its highest since May 2011.
China's fast-growing services industry has so far weathered
the global slowdown much better than the factory sector, with
the PMI consistently signalling healthy expansion and hitting a
10-month high of 58.0 in March.
That's partly due to a maturing economy as well as a
historic shift in the last decade leading a majority of Chinese
to live and work in cities rather than the countryside.
China's services sector generated 43 percent of China's GDP
in 2010 and by 2011 provided nearly 36 percent of new jobs,
exceeding the agricultural sector for the first time.
Beijing has acknowledged that greater consumer activity is
needed to reduce the economy's reliance on the exports sector
and investment-led growth.
"Expanding domestic demand will be a major stimulus for
China's economic growth, and the greatest potential will come
from the service sector," Xia Nong, deputy director-general of
the Department of Industry under the National Development and
Reform Commission, said on Friday, according to the China Daily.
Xia pledged to open the services sector to more foreign
competition as well as encouraging Chinese service firms to go
overseas.
Foreign investment into the service sector of $47.57 billion
in the first 11 months of 2012 surpassed that directed to the
manufacturing industry, which slumped by 7.1 percent, the China
Daily said over the weekend, citing Ministry of Commerce data.
The growing services sector has taken up some of the slack
from the property sector, which has struggled with investment
and purchasing restrictions as well as a credit crunch.
Overseas company investment into China's urban
transportation surged 24-fold in the first 11 months from a year
ago, followed by a 12-fold rise in telecommunications and other
information services, and a sevenfold increase in pipeline
transportation industries, at sevenfold, the China Daily said,
again citing Ministry of Commerce figures.
The sector, formerly the bastion of smaller private
businesses, is now important enough to have its own five-year
plan, issued in September.