BEIJING Jan 7 China's push for government
transparency appears to have gone awry in one eastern city after
police disclosed on their website a 149,000-yuan ($23,983-)
contract to develop software for hacking mobile phones.
Public security officials in the city of Wenzhou quickly
removed the notice on Wednesday after its discovery by Internet
users had created a sensation on Chinese social media.
The deleted page, which is still viewable in Google's
cache, showed the Wenzhou Economic and Technological
Development Zone's public security bureau awarding two contracts
to Wuhan Hongxin Telecommunication Technologies Co, a subsidiary
of a major information technology company affiliated with
China's central government.
Chinese government agencies routinely disclose procurement
contracts on their web sites in a nod toward transparency, but
the Wenzhou police probably did not intend to share with the
world the descriptions of their purchases.
The records, dated Dec 15, show that one product, bought for
49,000 yuan ($7,887), let them inject Trojan Horse viruses into
Android and unlocked Apple Inc cell phones.
Another product, a Trojan Horse virus itself, bought for
100,000 yuan ($16,096), "allows users to monitor phone
conversations, text messages and photos in real time".
Wuhan Hongxin's publicly listed telephone line appeared to
be disconnected on Wednesday, and could not be reached.
An employee of the Wenzhou police agency involved in the
purchase referred Reuters to the agency's spokesman, whose
telephone also appeared to have been disconnected.
The revelations threaten to tarnish the reputation of
Wenzhou, which China has promoted as a model for a "smart city"
that boasts interconnected telecoms systems and cloud computing
capabilities.
Many users of Weibo, China's microblogging network, slammed
the police and software company.
"Is it right for the police to be doing mobile spying in
such a high-profile way?" said one Weibo user, Yang Haifeng.
"How impressive that Wuhan Hongxin has these products!"
China has long been accused by countries such as the United
States of carrying out extensive hacking. The government in
Beijing has bristled at the accusations, saying it is resolutely
opposed to all forms of hacking and is often a victim
itself.
