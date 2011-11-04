BEIJING Nov 4 China is likely to stick to its current macro-economic strategy in 2012, with some fine-tuning of monetary policy to make it more forward looking and flexible, a senior Chinese official said on Friday.

"I think the fundamental macro-economic policies will not change next year. We will still have pro-active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy," said Chen Xiwen, who heads the Chinese Communist Party's office on rural policy.

But there could be some fine-tuning of monetary policy to make it more "sensitive, flexible and forward-looking", he told a financial forum.

Chen's comments echo many of those made by Chinese officials since late October when Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted as saying that the fight against inflation remained the government's top priority, but that policy could be fine-tuned to maintain economic growth.

Chen said he expected China's economy to grow 9.3-9.4 percent this year, with full-year inflation around 5-6 percent.

He added that China needs to tighten its grip on land supplies to curb property development and ensure grain harvests to cool inflation.

Chen attributed a recent fall in the rate of consumer price inflation, from a three-year peak of 6.5 percent hit in July, to ample domestic supplies of farm products and rising imports.

Meanwhile, the government should gear up to boost rural incomes, which will be key to its long-term plans to spur consumption, he said.

"The reason why China still relies on external demand is because the income of farmers, which make up for more than half of the population, is still low," he said.

"Domestic demand cannot take off if this continues." (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)