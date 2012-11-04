BEIJING Nov 4 China's leaders ended their
latest closed-door conclave on Sunday with a decision to
formally expel disgraced politician Bo Xilai from the party,
paving the way for his criminal prosecution, state media said on
Sunday.
China's ruling Communist Party ratified the explusion from
the party of Bo, former Chongqing party boss, and also Liu
Zhijun, one-time railway minister, who was sacked last year for
"serious disciplinary violations", state news agency Xinhua said
at the close of the secret four-day meeting.
Their expulsions were the latest in a string of punishments
doled out by a party keen to show it is clamping down on
official corruption just days ahead of a five-yearly party
congress expected to usher in a new generation of leaders.
The "seventh plenary session of the 17th Central Committee
of the Communist Party of China on Sunday endorsed a decision
... to expel Bo Xilai", Xinhua said in a brief report.
The government accused Bo in September of corruption and of
bending the law to hush up his wife's murder of a British
businessman. He has yet to be formally charged.