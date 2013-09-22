By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Sept 22
on the wall for Bo Xilai, the controversial former top official
of China's southwestern city of Chongqing, when he appeared at
last year's parliamentary meeting, alternately chastened and
combative.
In earlier annual sessions of parliament, Bo had swept in,
all smiles and lanky grace, preceded by a wave of TV cameras and
popping flashbulbs. This time he was uncharacteristically
restrained.
Bo rolled his eyes at repeated questions from foreign
reporters about a scandal involving then-vice mayor Wang Lijun,
and the normally effusive state media and parliament delegates
kept their distance.
Wang, who doubled as the city's police chief before his
downfall, went to ground in the U.S. Consulate in nearby Chengdu
in February last year until he was coaxed out and placed under
investigation.
"I certainly never expected this," Bo said of Wang's flight.
"I felt that it happened extremely suddenly."
News of his own change of fortune came just as suddenly.
A few days after his news conference in March last year, a
terse report from the official Xinhua news agency announced that
Beijing had sacked Bo from his post, all but snuffing out his
chances of rising to the top echelons of the Communist Party.
Now Bo, 64, faces life in jail after being found guilty on
all counts on charges of corruption, accepting bribes and abuse,
though he can be expected to appeal.
Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, and Wang were jailed last year over
China's biggest political scandal in years, triggered by the
murder of British businessman Neil Heywood in November 2011, a
crime for which Gu was convicted.
After first helping Gu evade suspicion of poisoning Heywood,
Wang hushed up evidence of the murder, according to the official
account of Wang's trial. In late January 2012, Wang confronted
Bo with the allegation that Gu was suspected of killing Heywood.
But Wang was "angrily rebuked and had his ears boxed".
After Bo was sacked, he disappeared from public view,
resurfacing only at his dramatic five-day trial last month,
where he offered a spirited defence of the charges against him,
and denounced both Wang and Gu, whose testimony was used against
him.
"He has a vile character, spreading rumours here and
muddying the waters," Bo said of Wang, according to the official
court transcript. Gu, Bo said, is "insane, often tells lies".
"FREE OF REGRETS"
As the outspoken Chongqing party chief, Bo had mounted a
daring bid for the nation's top political body, the party's
Politburo Standing Committee.
He captured national attention with a crackdown on organised
crime and corrupt police officers in Chongqing, China's teeming
wartime capital, and brought about stronger economic growth. But
he also alienated political peers.
An anti-mafia campaign netted thousands of people and tapped
into popular anger over the corruption and collusion that has
accompanied China's economic boom.
"Fighting organised crime is for the sake of letting the
people enjoy peace and creating a clean social environment in
Chongqing," Bo said at his parliamentary news briefing,
defending his record. "We are sure of ourselves and free of
regrets."
Bo, a former China commerce minister and mayor of the
northeastern port city of Dalian where he wooed foreign
investors, once had a flair for the dramatic.
His directness and independent streak impressed foreigners
but annoyed peers, who prefer to rule through backdoor consensus
and often stilted slogans. Analysts noted that no one in the top
leadership publicly praised Bo or the crackdown on organised
crime.
Then-Premier Wen Jiabao told his annual news conference last
year that Chongqing's leadership should reflect on the Wang
Lijun incident, and also obliquely criticised Bo's drive to
revive songs and culture from the heyday of Mao's Communist
revolution.
Bo is a son of late vice-premier Bo Yibo, making the younger
Bo a "princeling" - a child of an incumbent, retired or late
national leader.
His wife was a lawyer and their son, Bo Guagua, was educated
at an elite British private school before going on to study at
Oxford and Harvard universities. The younger Bo's Facebook
photos from parties caused their own Internet stir in China.
While wooing investors, Bo also envisioned low-cost housing
for rural poor and migrant labourers, designed to appeal to
then-President Hu Jintao's goal of creating a "harmonious
society".
He called his vision "Peaceful Chongqing." It included text
messages with Maoist slogans, and singing old-style
revolutionary songs by civil servants, who also had to adopt
poor families and staff petition offices where citizens can
complain.
But Bo had difficulty shaking off the suspicion of some
critics, both inside and outside the country, that he was more
concerned with his own rise than that of China.