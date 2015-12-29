BEIJING Dec 29 A book to be published in Hong
Kong in the new year says Zhou Enlai, Communist China's
much-respected first premier, was probably gay despite his long
marriage, and had once been in love with a male schoolmate two
years his junior.
It is a contention certain to be controversial in China,
where the Communist Party likes to maintain its top leaders are
more or less morally irreproachable and where homosexuality is
frowned upon, though no longer officially repressed.
The Hong Kong-based author, Tsoi Wing-mui, is a former
editor at a liberal political magazine there who has written
about gay-themed subjects before though this is her first book.
She re-read already publicly available letters and diaries
Zhou and his wife, Deng Yingchao, wrote, including ones that
detailed Zhou's fondness for a schoolmate and emotional
detachment from his wife, to conclude that Zhou was probably
gay.
Zhou was premier from the revolution in October 1949 that
brought the Communist Party to power until his death from cancer
in 1976, a few months before the death of his revolutionary
colleague Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China.
Reuters obtained excerpts of the Chinese-language book,
called "The Secret Emotional Life of Zhou Enlai". It is
published by the same house that put out the secret diaries of
former Communist Party chief Zhao Ziyang, who was ousted after
1989's Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy
demonstrators.
Tsoi re-read books published by the party in 1998 to mark
the 100th anniversary of Zhou's birth that contained public
essays and speeches by Zhou as well as his diary, letters,
poems, novels and thesis from 1912 to 1924.
"Zhou Enlai was a gay politician who had the misfortune of
being born 100 years early," Tsoi writes in her book.
She told Reuters the real meaning of the diaries had been
hidden in plain sight, but no Chinese scholars had openly made
the connection before as the subject of homosexuality was
unknown to them.
"When mainland Chinese authors came into contact with this
material, they would not consider the possibility of
homosexuality," she said.
It is not illegal to be gay in China and these days many
large Chinese cities have thriving gay scenes, although there is
still a lot of family pressure to get married and have children,
even for gay men and women.
There are a handful of openly gay celebrities in China but
certainly no politicians say in public they are gay.
OFF LIMITS
While Chinese literature and history are rich in their
descriptions of relatively liberal attitudes towards
homosexuality during imperial times, the revolution brought more
prudish attitudes.
Tsoi expects the book to be banned in China, where
discussion of controversial personal details of senior leaders,
especially historically significant ones like Zhou, are off
limits.
Gao Wenqian, a U.S.-based biographer of Zhou, said he was
aware of speculation about Zhou's sexuality, but it was hard to
say for certain if it was true.
"There's actually not that much information about it in the
records," Gao told Reuters. "There's no way to be sure."
The State Council Information Office, or cabinet spokesman's
office, did not respond to requests for comment. The Communist
Party History Research Office, reached by telephone, declined to
comment.
The book says Zhou was most fond of Li Fujing, a schoolmate
two years his junior.
Zhou wrote in his diary that he could not live one day
without Li, the author says in the book, and being with Li can
"turn sorrow into joy".
Zhou and Li shared a dormitory from 1917 and "even their
shadows do not part", she wrote. Li died in 1960.
Zhou married Deng Yingchao in 1925. They had no children of
their own.
There were "no romantic feelings" and it was a "marriage in
name only ... He was never in love with his wife," Tsoi wrote.
Deng, who was chairwoman of a high profile but largely
ceremonial advisory body to parliament from 1983-88, died in
1992.
