BEIJING Dec 4 Chinese Communist Party chief Xi
Jinping took aim on Tuesday at the wordy meetings and
over-the-top welcoming ceremonies which are the bread-and-butter
of the lives of senior leaders, demanding less show and fewer
hangers-on for foreign trips.
Top officials rarely go anywhere without giving stultifying
speeches and getting fawning welcomes from local people,
complete with heavily made-up children presenting flowers and
pensioners moved to tears or song.
But president-in-waiting Xi signalled he was having none of
it.
Visits around the country by top leaders should no longer be
met by red carpets, welcome banners or banquets, said a
statement carried by state media after a meeting of the
25-member Politburo, the party's second-highest decision-making
body, which reports to the party's elite core, the seven-man
Standing Committee.
Meetings must be shortened and "empty talk" banned, it
added.
One staple of foreign visits always shown in detail by state
television will also go -- airport welcoming parties made up of
students and residents. Gone too will be the hordes of trailing
functionaries on such trips.
"The style of officials, particularly top officials, has an
important impact upon the style of the party and the style of
the government and even on the whole of society," the statement
said.
"Such a way of doing things must first start with the
Standing Committee. If you want people to do something then do
it yourself first; if you don't want somebody to do something
then certainly do not do it yourself."
State media must also restrain themselves from issuing
pointless stories about official events unless there is real
news value, and even when they do write articles they must be
short and to the point, the statement said.
The party, which has shown no sign of giving up its tight
grip on power, has struggled to contain public anger at a
seemingly endless stream of corruption scandals, particularly
when officials are seen as abusing their posts to amass wealth.
Xi, who takes over as president from Hu Jintao at the annual
meeting of parliament in March, warned shortly after becoming
party boss that the country risked unrest if graft is not
tackled.
While his latest move to rein in extravagance was widely
welcomed on China's popular Twitter-like microblogging service
Sina Weibo, some wondered if he had maybe bitten off more than
he could chew in taking on long-entrenched customs.
"If he really wants to do this it's not going to be easy.
We'll have to listen to his words and watch his actions," wrote
one user.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sally Huang, Editing by
Jonathan Thatcher)