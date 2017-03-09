UPDATE 2-Carrie Fisher's death caused by sleep apnea, other factors -coroner
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
BEIJING, March 9 A former employee of a state-owned newspaper who figured among China's 100 "most-wanted" fugitives has returned from the United States to turn himself in, the top anti-graft body said on Thursday.
Wang Jiazhe, 56, fled to the U.S. in 2000 amid allegations of contract fraud while working at the Liaoning Daily, the official newspaper of the northeastern Chinese province, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.
Wang returned thanks to the efforts of "Operation Skynet", which aims to capture corrupt officials and public servants who have fled overseas, the commission said in a statement on its website.
As part of President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign, China published a list of 100 most-wanted fugitives in April 2015, all subject to Interpol red notice arrest warrants.
Wang is the 39th fugitive on the list to return, the graft body said, without giving details, such as whether U.S. law enforcement provided assistance. (Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.