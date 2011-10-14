By Chris Buckley
| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 14 China's top leaders convene for
their latest secretive conclave on Saturday, giving them a
chance to ponder looming economic and political choices ahead of
leadership changes in the world's second-largest economy.
This year, the five-day annual meeting of the Communist
Party Central Committee will ostensibly focus on enlivening the
nation's "cultural system": its state-run publishers,
performance troupes and broadcasters struggling to balance the
pull of the marketplace with the dictates of propaganda.
But the gathering will give central and provincial leaders a
chance to discuss clouds gathering over China's economy, and the
delicate politics of choosing a new leadership to take over when
President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao step down after the
party congress in 2012.
The central committee plenum will bring together some 370
officials -- more than 200 of them full committee members, the
rest auxiliary members -- and it usually gathers at the
walled-off Jingxi Hotel in west Beijing.
The government does not disclose details of what transpires
at such meetings, and usually issues a vague summary of the
outcomes after they end, allowing only guesses on the directions
being mapped out.
In China, power resides in the party elite, and meetings of
the Communist Party Central Committee are chances for powerful
provincial chieftains to push their agendas and lobby for
promotions for themselves or protégées.
"These plenums always have a theme or excuse to meet, and
this year it's culture, but that's also an excuse, or front,
allowing the leaders to meet and discuss other issues," said
Chen Ziming, a Beijing-based political analyst who was
imprisoned after 1989 protests for advocating democratic change.
"Whatever the theme, Hu Jintao or whoever has the
opportunity to depart from the theme and explore other issues."
However, China's top-down decision-making usually works in
increments, and it's early for leaders to make big leaps in
economics or politics, said analysts. When it ends on Tuesday,
this meeting could emit rumblings of changes to come, but not
thunderbolts of instant change.
CAUTION
Additionally, the advent of leadership changes makes
officials even more cautious, discouraging them from policy
gambles that could damage their prospects.
"I think that at this level a lot of things are quite
uncertain because it's really up the top leaders to negotiate
who should stay, who gets promoted and who is not. I think this
part is not clear," said Bo Zhiyue, a political scientist at the
National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute,
referring to the leadership to succeed Hu and Wen.
Although Vice President Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Li
Keqiang are the front-runners to succeed Hu and Wen
respectively, the membership of the rest of the next standing
committee, the party's leading core, will be settled only in the
coming year through complicated give-and-take, said Bo.
"Gradually, they are going to narrow it down to two or maybe
one long list of candidates for the 18th central committee. But
for the top leadership -- the politburo members and the
politburo standing committee members -- it is really up to, more
or less, bargaining among the elites," said Bo.
The 18th central committee will be chosen at the party
congress due to convene in late 2012, succeeding the current,
17th central committee.
Potential contenders for top positions who will gather in
Beijing include: Bo Xilai, the charismatic boss of Chongqing
municipality in the southwest, who has promoted an ambitious
programme to narrow economic inequalities; Wang Yang, the boss
of export-driven Guangdong province in the south, who has cast
himself as a more liberal leader; and Yu Zhengsheng, the boss of
Shanghai, the country's coastal business center.
One player who will not attend is Jiang Zemin, the retired
president likely to still have some say over key personnel
decisions. But he attended a big anniversary meeting at the
weekend, signalling that rumoured ill-health has not
incapacitated him.
DISCUSS, NOT RESHAPE, ECONOMIC POLICY
In economy policy, too, the central committee meeting is, at
most, likely to flag government thinking, but not settle on any
major changes to an economy that has grown rapidly but has
suffered from nagging inflation and concerns about a global
economic downturn.
Data released on Thursday showed China's trade surplus
narrowed for a second straight month in September, with imports
and exports lower than expected, reflecting global economic
weakness and domestic cooling.
The central committee meeting also could "be an occasion to
discuss contingency policy plans to any fallout of the euro zone
sovereign crisis", Tao Wang, head of China economic research at
UBS Investment Bank in Hong Kong, said in a research note.
Any big steps were likely only in late 2011, when leaders
hold their annual conference to set broad economic policy, said
Wang.
"By then, we think policy-makers would have observed the
deceleration in export growth as well as inflation, which would
then prompt them to revise (their) policy stance," he wrote.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Brian Rhoads
and Raju Gopalakrishnan)