BEIJING Nov 8 China's Communist Party gave an
emphatic no to any political reform that may threaten its rule
in a lengthy document published on Friday, the day before it
starts a key meeting to set the economic agenda for the next
decade.
While party leaders have promised unprecedented reforms at
the four-day closed-door plenum, these will focus on economic
issues, and there have been no expectations of Western-style
political reforms.
In a turgid full-page article in the official People's
Daily, the party's historical research institute was emphatic
that China could only prosper under the party's leadership.
For those who "preach the indiscriminate copying of the
Western system" the party will "uphold its leadership", it said.
It warned, as President Xi Jinping has already done, that
efforts to undermine the party's legitimacy by "negating"
tragedies such as the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, which
preceded landmark economic reforms begun in the late 1970s,
would only sow the seeds of the party's own destruction.
"The ancients had a saying: 'If you're going to destroy
somebody's country, you must first wipe out their history'," the
institute wrote.
"From an analysis of enemy forces at home and abroad, you
can see that their negation of the period before reform and
opening up is to negate our party's great historical
achievements ... (they are) demonising our party so as to deny
the Chinese Communist Party's position in power."
The party will not stand for this, and continue on its path
of "socialism with Chinese characteristics", it added, referring
to its programme of market-oriented economic reforms.
"Uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics,
neither walking down the closed and rigid road nor taking the
evil road of changing (our) flags and banners," it said, an
expression commonly used by the party when it talks about not
copying Western political systems.
The document echoes an October report in an influential
party journal that denounced Western calls for political reform,
saying such pressure was aimed at getting rid of the Communist
Party.
Before Xi took power in a generational leadership change
last November, some had expected him to loosen China's rigid
political system, which tolerates no dissent, pointing to the
legacy of his liberal-minded father, a former vice premier.
But Xi has overseen a new crackdown on dissidents and
freedom of expression, while at times espousing old school
Maoism as he seeks to court powerful conservative elements in
the party.
Even without opposition from the party's old guard, Xi is
likely to tread carefully around any kind of political reform.
He is steeped in the party's long-held belief that loosening
control too quickly could lead to the disintegration of the
country, much like the former Soviet Union under Mikhail
Gorbachev.
Mao - who many historians blame not just for the chaos of
the Cultural Revolution but also the millions who died of hunger
in the preceding Great Leap Forward - cannot have his legacy
ruined just because of his mistakes, the research body said.
"To do that not only would go against historical facts and
the will of the people, but will certainly lead to extremely
serious political consequences," it wrote.
China has never fully accounted for the events of the
Cultural Revolution or Great Leap Forward, and public discussion
is limited.
Just 33 percent of Chinese want political reform, a poll by
the Global Times, an influential tabloid owned by the People's
Daily, showed.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Beijing
