By Chris Buckley
| BEIJING, Sept 29
BEIJING, Sept 29 The Chinese government pressed
ahead on Saturday with an effort to discredit fallen politician
Bo Xilai, drawing an outcry from leftist supporters of the
former leadership contender in a sign of the rifts that his
prosecution could inflame.
Once a charismatic yet divisive star who stood out on
China's stolid political stage, Bo is almost sure to face trial
and jail eventually after the ruling Communist Party announced
his expulsion on Friday and issued a list of sordid allegations:
bending the law to hush up a murder, taking huge bribes, and
engaging in "improper sexual relations with multiple women."
The party issued the damning accusations at the same time
that it announced a Nov. 8 for a congress that will anoint a new
generation of top leaders - a lineup that Bo held barely
disguised ambitions to join.
Bo's downfall has unsteadied preparations for that
leadership succession, and exposed revelations of high-level
abuse of power after his former police chief briefly took refuge
in a United States consulate and exposed allegations that Bo's
wife, Gu Kailai, murdered a British businessman.
State media tried to draw a clear line between Bo and the
party elite he once belonged to, casting his fall as a victory
for the party's determination to fight corruption.
"No matter how high a position, no matter how influential,
anyone who violates party discipline and state law will be
sternly pursued and punished," said a commentary on the case
issued by the official Xinhua news agency.
"As a senior party official, Bo Xilai should have been a
model of obedience to party discipline," it said. "But instead
he monopolised power and behaved recklessly, doing as he pleased
and gravely violating discipline," added the commentary, which
was widely distributed by state media websites.
"His misdeeds deserve their punishment."
DEMONISATION AND DISILLUSIONMENT
The party could face trouble, however, convincing skeptics
that it has only recently awoken to Bo's crimes, which it traced
way back to his years as a city official in northeast China.
Bo's leftist supporters have already revived charges that Bo is
the victim of a plot to eradicate him and his populist policies.
"Last night, one of the core members of the ruling party's
leadership was suddenly turned into a demon," said one
commentary on "Red China", a far-left Chinese-language website
that has issued a torrent of commentary defending Bo.
"Unlike other ousted senior officials, Bo Xilai's downfall
has triggered two diametrically opposed reactions in society -
one of elation and relief, and the other of outrage and regret."
The "Red China" site has been blocked to the many Chinese
users who do not know how to evade censorship barriers. But
China's version of Twitter, "Weibo", has also echoed with debate
about Bo's dramatic downfall.
Public support for Bo is unlikely to creep into the heavily
regimented party congress, but the effort to disgrace him could
foster deeper public disillusionment with the party by showing
that one of its formerly favoured officials was steeped in
corruption. Bo, 63, is the "princeling" son of a Communist Party
official who served alongside Mao Zedong.
"He won support from the underdogs of society and the
radical intellectuals, and maybe even some within the party and
the military," said Lai Hongyi, who teaches about contemporary
China at the University of Nottingham in Britain. "That's
probably quite polarising because you are not talking about just
a few people but a segment of the whole of Chinese society and
the establishment."
After arriving in Chongqing in 2007, Bo turned it into a
showcase for pro-growth economics, and ran a campaign against
organised crime, policies welcomed by many of the city's 30
million residents, though his brash self-promotion irked some
leaders in Beijing.
Bo's wife Gu Kailai and his former police chief Wang Lijun
have already been jailed over the scandal stemming from the
murder in November of British businessman Neil Heywood.
The official statement carried by Xinhua said that in the
murder scandal, Bo "abused his powers of office, committed
serious errors and bears a major responsibility." That charge
appears to reflect accusations from Wang's trial that suggested
Bo tried to stymie the murder investigation.
The government also accused Bo of taking huge bribes and
other unspecified crimes. Before Bo is charged and tried,
investigators must first complete an inquiry and indict him, but
China's prosecutors and courts come under party control and are
most unlikely to challenge the accusations.