(Corrects 23rd paragraph to say Zhou Yongkang stepped down from
Politburo Standing Committee last year)
By Chen Aizhu and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Sept 1 China is investigating the head
of its state assets regulator, a former top energy executive,
for "serious discipline violations", the government said on
Sunday in what appears to be a deepening crackdown on corruption
and push for reform.
A brief government announcement said Jiang Jiemin was
"suspected of serious discipline violations", shorthand the
government generally uses to describe graft.
The investigation was being carried out by the ruling
Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission
for Discipline Inspection, the statement said. No other details
were given.
President Xi Jinping has made fighting pervasive corruption
a key theme of his new administration, vowing to go after
"tigers", or senior officials, as well as lower-ranking "flies".
Jiang was promoted to head of the Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC) in March, from his previous
post as chairman of energy giant China National Petroleum
Company (CNPC).
SASAC is a ministerial-level body run by China's cabinet,
and is directly responsible for more than 100 state-owned
companies.
The announcement about Jiang, much anticipated by industry
insiders, comes after the government announced last week that
four of CNPC's top executives were under investigation for
alleged wrongdoing.
Those investigations were announced shortly after the close
of the trial of Bo Xilai, once a rising political star who is
now awaiting a verdict on charges of graft, bribery and abuse of
power.
Jiang had been expected to take a major role in reforming
China's sprawling state sector as the Communist Party seeks to
allow private investment into important sectors of the economy,
such as energy, transport and finance, over the next five years.
Economists warn that China can no longer delay freeing such
sectors from government control, especially if it wants its
economy to keep growing by between 7 and 8 percent a year.
But reform of state-owned industries has run into opposition
from vested interest groups threatened by the prospect of
competition and conservative elements in the party uncomfortable
with more economic changes.
The Communist Party will hold a meeting in November to
discuss deepening reforms as leaders look to set China's
economic agenda for the next decade.
"It seems apparent to me that the government has faced a
strong level of opposition from vested interests in the state
sector as it's tried to push forward changes, and I think the
discipline body has essentially tried to put the foot down and
start taking action," said Duncan Innes-Ker, senior China
analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit.
"It probably means reform will be able to move a bit faster,
but one has to worry that it resembles the old-style purges of
people who have disagreed with the party line," he said.
"MASSIVE EXPANSION"
Senior industry analyst Chen Weidong said CNPC was targeted
because it represents one of China's biggest monopolies.
"The company has grown so rapidly over recent years through
massive overseas expansions, and these activities are all in the
name of 'shouldering state responsibility' but not putting
economic returns as a key concern," Chen said.
By using a handful of state giants, China has achieved
desirable results like securing energy supplies for the world's
top consumer and established its prominence in the global
market, but Beijing has realised this is no longer sustainable.
"CNPC's problems have accumulated for too long and become
too big," said Chen, adding that Beijing may also want to use
the CNPC case as a warning for others before the party's
November meeting.
CNPC is the parent of Hong Kong-listed PetroChina,
Asia's top oil and gas producer and the world's most valuable
listed energy company after Exxon Mobil.
The other four CNPC officials under investigation are Li
Hualin, a deputy general manager of CNPC; two vice-presidents of
PetroChina, Ran Xinquan and Wang Yongchun, and PetroChina chief
geologist Wang Daofu.
The government has not detailed the accusations against
them. It was also unclear if they or Jiang have lawyers.
Jiang, 58, who became general manager of CNPC in 2006 and
chairman in 2011, is known in the industry as a man that aims
for "big-ticket" deals and political status.
He rose to prominence with the support of Zhou Yongkang, who
stepped down last year from the elite Politburo Standing
Committee, where he was China's domestic security chief.
On Friday, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper
said China's senior leadership had agreed to open a corruption
investigation into Zhou.
The government has not commented on whether Zhou, who was
also an ally of the now disgraced Bo, was being investigated.
It would be an unprecedented move to investigate Zhou, as
the unwritten rule in the party has always been that current and
retired Standing Committee members are immune from prosecution.
(Additional reporting by Jenny Su; Editing by Paul Tait and Ron
Popeski)