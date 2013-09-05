(Adds state media mention of Zhou)
By Benjamin Kang Lim and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Sept 5 China's former domestic security
chief Zhou Yongkang, one of the country's most powerful
politicians of the last decade, is helping authorities in a
corruption probe and, contrary to media reports, is not
currently the target of the investigation, sources told Reuters.
The investigation could take weeks, maybe months, to
complete. Even if Zhou is implicated, he is unlikely to follow
in the footsteps of disgraced ally Bo Xilai and face
prosecution, said the sources, who have ties to the leadership
or direct knowledge of the matter.
The scandal involving Bo, who is awaiting the verdict of a
trial that concluded last week on charges of corruption and
abuse of power, and the rumours surrounding Zhou are the most
serious convulsions within the ruling Communist Party in
decades. The probe Zhou is helping in has already reached deep
into China's state-owned oil companies and several senior
executives are being investigated for graft.
President Xi Jinping, who formally took power in March, has
vowed strong action against corruption, but he may not yet be
powerful enough to take on Zhou, who still wields political
clout through proteges he had promoted into key positions.
Any action against Zhou may only be considered after the
party's elite 200-member Central Committee meets at a plenum in
November, the sources said. Xi will need unstinted support at
the meeting, where he is likely to present wide-ranging reforms
to rebalance the economy.
"Zhou has not been 'shuang gui'," one source told Reuters,
referring to a form of internal investigation in which a suspect
is required to confess within a prescribed time and place.
"He was merely asked to assist with the corruption
investigation," the source said. All three sources declined to
elaborate when asked if the probe involved Zhou's family members
or allies at state oil giant China National Petroleum Corp, of
which he was president in the 1990s.
"Unlike Bo, Zhou is unlikely to be arrested or put on trial"
even if he is implicated in the probe, the source added.
Media reports that Zhou was being investigated came after
inquiries into at least eight allies linked to him, including
the country's top regulator of major state-owned enterprises who
has been sacked for an unspecified "serious breach of
discipline".
Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported last week that
Zhou was facing a corruption probe. U.S.-based China-watching
news site Duowei said earlier Zhou was under investigation for
graft but later withdrew the report for unknown reasons.
While dismissing the reports, the sources said the
investigations of his allies did appear aimed at marginalising
Zhou, 70, who retired as security tsar and from the Communist
Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee during a
sweeping leadership reshuffle last November.
"Whether they will touch Zhou Yongkang or not is another
matter, but that message is already very clear - it's
undermining one of the most important vested interest groups,"
said Cheng Li, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in
Washington.
In a sign Zhou is not himself under investigation, major
state media websites published his name on Thursday in a report
on senior leaders offering condolences for the death of a former
official in the southern province of Guangdong.
Under the signals China provides on whether top officials
are out of favour, Zhou's name would unlikely be mentioned in
state media if he were in serious trouble.
UNWRITTEN RULE SCRAPPED
In a landmark move earlier this year, the Communist Party
scrapped a decades-old unwritten rule that exempts incumbent and
retired Standing Committee members from investigation for
corruption, the sources said.
The party can now open an investigation into purported
evidence provided by a named - not anonymous - whistleblower
against a sitting or former Standing Committee member, the
sources said, requesting anonymity to avoid repercussions for
discussing secretive and sensitive elite politics.
But any decision by Xi to proceed to the next step -
prosecution - still needs the approval of the incumbent Standing
Committee, the sources said, adding that senior retired leaders
would also need to be consulted.
"Xi cannot unilaterally decide to arrest Zhou. It would need
the approval of the Standing Committee as well as party elders,"
a second source said.
Any move against Zhou would be unprecedented since no
sitting or retired Standing Committee member has been jailed for
economic crimes since the Communists swept to power in 1949.
"The political risks are too high," the second source said.
"Retired Standing Committee members would be smashing their
(collective) foot with a rock if they agree to prosecute one of
their own. Any one of them could be next."
Zhou could not be reached for comment and the party's
anti-corruption watchdog did not answer telephone calls. The
State Council Information Office, or cabinet spokesman's office
which doubles as the party spokesman's office, did not respond
to requests for comment. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said
questions on Zhou were outside his remit.
The sources said Zhou's movements have not been restricted,
but, in any case, travel outside Beijing by any retired Standing
Committee member needs the approval of the incumbent Standing
Committee.
As domestic security tsar, Zhou oversaw the nation's police
force, paramilitary People's Armed Police, prosecutors, judges
and the civilian intelligence apparatus. During his watch,
government spending on domestic security exceeded the budgets
for defence, health care or education.
"Zhou was ranked ninth in the (previous) Standing Committee,
but he wielded power second only to Hu Jintao in the security
realm," another source said, referring to the former president,
Xi's immediate predecessor.
"If Xi arrests Zhou, it would upset the balance of power at
the top," the source said. "Xi sees the political risks. If he
makes too many enemies, he could find himself in trouble."
Xi, who is also party and military chief, has pledged to go
after "tigers" and "flies" in the battle against corruption,
referring to political heavyweights and lightweights.
But Xi is still consolidating power less than a year into
the job.
Zhou had recommended that Bo succeed him as domestic
security chief before the latter's dramatic downfall last year,
multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter or ties to
the leadership have said.
Bo fell from grace after his police chief, Wang Lijun,
sought political asylum at a U.S. consulate and implicated Bo's
wife, Gu Kailai, in the murder of a British businessman. Gu was
later given a suspended death sentence and Wang a 15-year jail
term.
When Zhou stepped down along with most members of the
Standing Committee at the 18th Party congress last November, the
role of domestic security tsar was downgraded, reflecting
leadership fears that the position had become too powerful.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, and John Ruwitch in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)