* Lawyer sees Communist Party effort to stifle disagreement
* Official body violated freedom of publication, publisher
says
* Body decided to demote some senior staff, replace others
By Ben Blanchard and Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, July 19 A leading liberal magazine in
China has halted publication after a government body forced a
sudden reshuffle of its leadership team, which its lawyer on
Tuesday blamed on an effort to stifle voices that disagree with
the ruling Communist Party.
Since taking office more than three years ago, President Xi
Jinping has cracked down on dissent, reining in the media and
detaining dozens of rights activists. The government denies any
abuse of human rights or freedom of expression, saying it is
going after lawbreakers.
Founded in 1991, the magazine, Yanhuang Chunqiu, also known
as China Through the Ages, is known for challenging party views
on sensitive issues, such as political reform and the Cultural
Revolution.
It has been seen as a forum for more reform-minded officials
and claims a circulation of about 200,000.
Last week, the Chinese National Academy of Arts, which is
technically in charge of the magazine, decided to demote or
replace its leadership, including publisher Du Daozheng, 92, a
former head of the government's publishing regulator.
In a statement dated Sunday and circulated online, Du said
the magazine would stop publishing, accusing the academy of
violating freedom of publication and of sending people to force
their way into the newsroom and seize control of the website.
The academy did not answer repeated telephone calls to seek
comment. China's publishing regulator, the State Administration
of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, also did not
respond to requests for comment.
The State Council Information Office, which oversees press
communications for China's cabinet, did not immediately respond
to emailed questions.
The magazine's lawyer, Mo Shaoping, told Reuters the party
had clearly decided it had had enough of the magazine.
"It is the only magazine that speaks the truth," Mo said.
"They don't want the magazine to exist anymore."
Du is in hospital, Mo said. Du's daughter, Du Mingming,
herself under medical treatment in the United States, told
Reuters she and her father would refuse to work anywhere else.
"We would rather be a broken piece of jade than a whole
tile," she said, invoking a Chinese proverb that rates a
glorious death preferable to living in dishonour.
The party has tried to shut the magazine 19 times in the
past 25 years, one of its editors told Reuters, seeking
anonymity because the situation is sensitive.
It escaped closure last year after Xi intervened, a source
with ties to the leadership told Reuters, also speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"Yanhuang Chunqiu's old comrades are not anti-party," the
source quoted Xi as saying, referring to the publisher and his
team.
