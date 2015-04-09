(Recasts, adds apology)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, April 9 An anchor on China's main state
broadcaster, CCTV, apologised on Thursday after a video of him
insulting the founder of modern China, Mao Zedong, went viral on
social media sites, sparking an investigation by the channel.
Mao, who died in 1976, remains a divisive figure.
His image adorns banknotes and his embalmed body attracts
hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors a day to Beijing.
While the ruling Communist Party has acknowledged Mao made
mistakes, there has yet to be an official accounting for the
chaos of the Cultural Revolution or the millions of deaths from
starvation during the 1958-61 Great Leap Forward.
In a brief statement released on its website late on
Wednesday, CCTV said the remarks of its anchor Bi Fujian "had a
serious social impact".
"We will seriously handle the matter in line with related
regulations and based on careful investigation," it said without
elaborating.
In a statement on his official microblog, Bi said he felt
"extreme remorse and hurt" for the effect of his words.
"I sincerely offer my deep apologies to society. As a public
figure, I will certainly learn a lesson."
In the video, which is still circulating on social media
sites, Bi sings parts of a Cultural Revolution-era opera called
Taking Tiger Mountain by Strategy, and then inserts his own
comments, including that Mao led the people to misery.
Mao has also become a potent symbol for leftists within the
Communist Party who feel that three decades of market-based
reform have gone too far, creating social inequalities like a
yawning rich-poor gap and pervasive corruption.
However, the decision to investigate Bi has generated much
anger on the Internet, with many people saying he should not be
rebuked. On one Weibo poll, 80 percent of respondents said Bi
should not apologise.
"Criticising Mao in private is something that can still be
hyped up? It's been done in public not only overseas but also in
China," wrote prominent liberal economist Mao Yushi on his
microblog.
The Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist
Party's official People's Daily, said Bi, 56, was known for
hosting a CCTV talent show. He has also hosted CCTV's Chinese
New Year's special since 2011.
The network is viewed by the government as an enormously
influential and useful propaganda tool abroad, and at home where
authorities keep a tight rein on domestic media.
However, CCTV has faced allegations of corruption, and its
staid format and repetitive programming means it has struggled
to win over a younger audience which can easily access online
racier content from Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and the
United States.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Robert Birsel)