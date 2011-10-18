(Adds detail on internet and publishing policy)

* Decision will firm up preparations for 2012 handover

* Meeting says growth to remain steady, relatively fast

* Cultural reforms stick to promoting "core values"

* Meeting calls for "healthy" Internet

By Chris Buckley

BEIJING, Oct 18 China's leaders ended their latest closed-door conclave on Tuesday with a decision to hold a Communist Party congress in the second half of 2012 to install successors to President Hu Jintao's generation.

That decision will put onto a more formal footing arrangements for the handover of power in the world's second biggest economy, with a preparatory group for the congress probably headed by Vice President Xi Jinping, the man virtually assured of succeeding Hu as party and state leader.

The five-day meeting of the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee also approved a decision on "cultural reform" -- the government's push to invigorate state-run publishers, broadcasters and performers -- Chinese television reported.

But official news reports shed little light on what substance was discussed at the meeting, including possibly preparations for the long-expected succession and prospects for economic growth, which slowed a little in the third quarter, according to statistics released on Tuesday.

The meeting of 365 senior officials "stressed we must strengthen our awareness of perils and risks," said the official summary issued on the government website (www.gov.cn).

The government will "maintain steady and relatively fast economic development", and put more effort into improving public welfare and strengthening social stability, it said.

Central committee plenums are annual gatherings to approve broad decisions on the direction of government policy. In China, power resides in the party elite and meetings of the Central Committee also offer chances for provincial chieftains to make known their policies and promotion hopes.

The 18th central committee will be chosen at the party congress due to convene in late 2012, succeeding the current, 17th central committee.

Potential contenders for top positions who gathered in Beijing included: Bo Xilai, the charismatic boss of Chongqing municipality in the southwest, who has promoted an ambitious programme to narrow economic inequalities; Wang Yang, the boss of export-driven Guangdong province in the south, who has cast himself as a more liberal leader; and Yu Zhengsheng, the boss of Shanghai, the country's coastal business center.

"COMPREHENSIVE COMPETITIVENESS"

In economic policy, the Central Committee members may have discussed, but probably did not decide on, any big changes to a fast-growing economy that has suffered from nagging inflation and worries about a global economic downturn, analysts said earlier.

But the official public focus was on the cultural reforms, which the meeting said were needed to project Chinese influence and values to a wider world.

The government has spent heavily on television, newspaper and Internet projects to promote its views and values. But those initiatives come encumbered with censorship and controls that the latest promised reforms are unlikely to dilute.

Officials have been especially jittery about the potential of the Internet, especially fast-expanding microblogs, to strain at censorship and sow unrest.

The meeting's communique said the government wanted all cultural products and forms of communication to embody "the system of socialist core values", which is the party's term for orthodox beliefs.

The government would promote a "healthy, progressive Internet culture", said the meeting communique.

An Internet regulator last week urged stricter policing of the nation's microblogs while also indicating that the government wanted to learn to use such Internet platforms to communicate with citizens, rather than shut them down.

President Hu and Premier Wen Jiabao step down from their Communist Party posts at the congress in late 2012, but hang on to their state and government jobs until early 2013, when the national parliament will vote in their successors.

Wen is likely to be succeeded by Vice Premier Li Kiqiang, a former law student who rose through the Communist Party Youth League, marking him as a protege of President Hu.

Wen is likely to be succeeded by Vice Premier Li Kiqiang, a former law student who rose through the Communist Party Youth League, marking him as a protege of President Hu.

Hu could also emulate his predecessor, Jiang Zemin, who stayed on as chairman of China's Central Military Commission for more than a year after giving up the presidency, using his status as military chief as a platform to influence policy.