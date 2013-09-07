BEIJING, Sept 7 Chinese Internet users have been
left scratching their heads after state media issued a bizarre
report on Saturday denying a story about President Xi Jinping
wearing a wedding ring during the G20 summit in Russia.
The official Xinhua news agency put out a one-line report
stating: "Talk on the Internet about Xi Jinping wearing a
wedding ring at the G20 summit is fake information." It provided
no further explanation.
The denial comes as China embarks on yet another crackdown
on what it terms "online rumours", as the control-obsessed
government tries once again to rein in social media.
Xinhua's report appeared to stem from a lingering shot
carried on state television earlier in the week of Xi's right
hand, complete with the ring, which had been discussed on social
media sites as an image of China's president wearing his wedding
ring had apparently never been shown before.
Chinese do not commonly wear wedding rings, though the
practice is catching on amongst the newly-affluent middle
classes, especially in the booming cities of Beijing and
Shanghai.
Xi is married to the glamorous singer Peng Liyuan, who,
unlike most previous Chinese first ladies, has taken a
relatively high-profile public profile, including accompanying
him on foreign trips, though not his current one.
State media has also carried glowing stories about how in
love with each other they are, a departure from the usual
practice of banning any public discussion on the private lives
of top leaders.
All of which has added to the mystery of why Xinhua decided
to put out its unusual report, and has generated fevered
discussion online, albeit with many of the posts probably
falling victim to stringent censorship.
"If he wears a ring or does not wear one, how is this
affecting China's development or the international situation?
Why does anyone care - who on earth doesn't know who his wife
is?" wrote one user on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo
microblogging site.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)