BEIJING Jan 26 Narrow-minded, repressive
attacks on Chinese university academics and social media
activists discredit the country more than calls for more open
government, an academic said, in the latest tussle between
liberals and conservatives.
President Xi Jinping has tightened control over the media,
political dissidents and the Internet and has urged more
"ideological guidance" at universities.
In the latest criticism reflecting government views, an
influential Communist Party journal accused prominent academics
of discrediting the country by spreading "Western values".
The journal Qiushi said some people had made discrediting
China "fashionable" and they constantly stood in opposition to
mainstream values "regardless of the actual facts".
The journal called on universities to "resist the influence
of hostile powers". It singled out Peking University law
professor He Weifang saying he "goes on and on about
constitutional government" on social media.
Reached by telephone on Monday, He said he had no comment
beyond a response posted on his microblog, in which he said the
Qiushi article was "not only narrow-minded but also ignorant".
"Can a few academics and a bunch of microblogs really
discredit China?" he said in the posting.
"What really discredits China is just this kind of
repressive speech and behaviour."
The journal in its Saturday essay, written by Xu Lan, a
publicity official in Zhejiang province, also hurled barbs at
painter Chen Danqing.
Chen, who has lectured at Tsinghua University, "idealises"
the United States in his writing, the journal said, inducing
people to travel there.
Zhao Chu, a well-known political commentator, defended He
and Chen in a blog post, saying their views were based on common
sense and personal experience.
"Their opinions and speech couldn't be more normal for any
modern society, and if they are eager to take the trouble to
speak, it means they embody the spirit of concern for public
affairs," Zhao wrote.
Chinese universities are tightly controlled by the
government though students have at times pushed the limits,
including during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy
protests that were suppressed by the army.
Xi has espoused old school Maoism as he seeks to court
powerful conservative elements in the party. Like many officials
before him, Xi is steeped in the party's long-held belief that
loosening control too quickly, or even at all, could lead to
chaos and the break-up of the country.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)