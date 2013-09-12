* Top graft-buster Wang second most powerful person in China
- expert
* Wang proposed lifting of immunity of Politburo Standing
Committee members - source
* Eight senior officials arrested or being investigated
* Scepticism remains over Communist Party's commitment to
crackdown
By John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Behind China's aggressive
drive to root out corruption is Wang Qishan, a
historian-turned-economist who once felt so bad about getting
free parking that he reportedly sent a colleague back to pay the
fee.
President Xi Jinping launched the anti-corruption campaign
after becoming Communist Party chief in November.
So far the party has announced the investigation or arrest
of eight senior officials, including three from the 376-member
elite Central Committee. Among them, former executives from oil
giant PetroChina are being investigated in what
appears to be the biggest graft probe into a state-run firm in
years.
Wang, 65, heads the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection and ranks sixth in the party hierarchy. His power far
exceeds this, said Cheng Li, a fellow at the Brookings
Institution in Washington and an expert on Chinese politics.
"I would say that Wang Qishan is the second most powerful
person next only to Xi Jinping," he said.
Given the secretive nature of China's Communist Party, there
are few details on what Wang has done as its top graft-buster, a
role he assumed when Xi became party chief.
Wang keeps a low profile and his public appearances and
comments, like those of all top Chinese leaders, are usually
scripted. He rarely gives interviews.
But observers said the fingerprints of the urbane former
banker were visible in the anti-corruption campaign and in
related efforts to force officials to behave less extravagantly.
"He is the lead actor in this," said Zhang Ming, a professor
at Renmin University in Beijing.
IMMUNITY FOR ELITE REMOVED
For example, it was Wang who proposed the party scrap a
decades-old unwritten rule that exempted incumbent and retired
members of the seven-man Politburo Standing Committee, of which
he belongs, from investigation for corruption, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
That landmark move was approved earlier this year by the
Standing Committee, China's top political decision-making body,
sources who have ties to the leadership or direct knowledge of
the matter have told Reuters.
Wang has also reorganised parts of the discipline inspection
commission and added two offices so the body can deepen its
investigations into provincial leaders.
And one of the earliest initiatives Xi unveiled was a set of
guidelines for officials that aimed to cut bureaucracy and
formality.
"This came from the discipline commission," said Li of the
Brookings Institution.
"He and Xi Jinping have a very, very good partnership."
To be sure, China has announced corruption crackdowns before
that have met with little success. Experts say only deep and
difficult political reforms will move the needle.
"If the anti-graft campaign is sustained and expanded, it
could begin to challenge the party's systemic problems with
corruption, but it's far too early to say that the government is
committed to that," said Duncan Innes-Ker, senior China analyst
at the Economist Intelligence Unit.
Like his predecessors, Xi says corruption threatens the
party's very survival. He has said he wants to show he is
serious by going after "tigers", or political heavyweights, not
just "flies".
Some questioned the wisdom of moving Wang away from his role
as a leading economic policymaker. A protege of former premier
and economic reformer Zhu Rongji, he was even viewed as a
dark-horse candidate for premier before the new leadership
lineup was announced in November.
Now that the Chinese economy is showing signs of stability,
the decision to deploy a man widely known as "the chief
firefighter" to the corruption front might be a good call.
"They needed a person to deal with corruption who was strong
and whose image and reputation were good, and he was that
person. There was no one else they could have picked," said Jin
Zhong, editor of Hong Kong's Open magazine, which follows elite
Chinese politics.
Wang is under no illusions as to task ahead. Graft oils the
wheels of government at almost every level in China, which
ranked 80th out of 176 countries and territories on Transparency
International's corruption perceptions index, where a higher
ranking means a cleaner public sector.
"The war against corruption needs to be resolute and
long-lasting, and it must be a battle to the death," the Xinhua
news agency quoted Wang as saying in March.
Not everything has gone according to plan.
State media reported last week that Yu Qiyi, a 42-year-old
engineer in the eastern city of Wenzhou, drowned after being
repeatedly dunked in cold water while being interrogated by
corruption investigators. Six officials will soon stand trial.
NO TIME FOR NONSENSE
Wang made a name for himself in the late 1990s when he
sorted out a debt crisis in booming southern Guangdong province.
He then ran the island province of Hainan as governor before
moving to Beijing where he tackled the deadly SARS pandemic in
2003 as mayor after his predecessor was sacked for covering it
up.
His most recent job was vice premier with responsibility for
the economy.
As an undergraduate in the mid-1970s he studied history in
Shaanxi province, where he had worked on a farm at the height of
the Cultural Revolution. In the 1980s Wang moved to Beijing and
focused on rural policy, the forefront of China's market
reforms. He later transitioned into banking.
Wang is a straight shooter, sources say. When being briefed
by officials he has a habit of stopping them from reading from
prepared statements and asking them questions.
"He does not have time for nonsense and demands direct
answers," a source with ties to the leadership told Reuters.
The new administration has taken steps to introduce more
transparency and adhere more closely to the rule of law in
anti-corruption work, said Zhu Jiangnan, a professor at the
University of Hong Kong who has researched corruption in China.
The discipline commission held its first news conference
ever in January and launched a new website at the start of this
month.
"I suspect some of those ideas are coming from Wang Qishan,"
Zhu said.
In May, Wang ordered disciplinary and supervisory cadres to
give up club membership and VIP cards, apparently common gifts
for officials, calling them "small objects (that) reflect a big
problem in working style".
The son-in-law of late vice premier Yao Yilin, Wang has a
reputation for modesty and honesty.
In a late August cover story, the influential state-run
magazine, Southern People Weekly, recounted an incident in which
a parking attendant insisted on letting Wang, then mayor of
Beijing, park for free.
"The car behind started to get impatient and honk so Wang
had to drive away," it said. Wang later sent a staffer to pay
the fee.
