By Sui-Lee Wee and James Pomfret
GUANGZHOU, China, Sept 25 Wang Yang, Communist
Party chief of China's southern Guangdong province and seen by
many in the West as a beacon of political reform, encouraged
journalists earlier this year to expose the problem of pirated
goods - part of his "Three Strikes" campaign against those
hawking fake products.
But several reporters who heeded his call were sacked.
Others had their stories killed.
The pattern, a familiar one in Guangdong, is a reminder of
the limits of reform in China. A close look at Wang's record -
he's a serious contender for promotion to the all-powerful
Politburo Standing Committee - illustrates the dilemma facing
reformist leaders inside China's political system.
Wang, 57, began with a genuine zeal for reform in China's
richest and most liberal province. Concerned that society had
not kept up with three decades of blistering economic change, he
lobbied for social and political reform, but this has made him
vulnerable to a conservative backlash, and pushed him back to a
more familiar method of control and punishment.
"People say he'll be the new Wen Jiabao in the new Party
leadership," said Jianwei Wang, professor of political science
at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, referencing the
current premier, whose calls for substantive political reforms
have largely been ignored.
"(But) you have to remember Wang is a Chinese Communist
Party official. He's not a Western liberal."
Wang earned praise for his deft handling of a potentially
violent land dispute in the coastal village of Wukan last year,
but interviews with current and former journalists and labour
rights activists in Guangdong show many feel he has presided
over a harsh crackdown on parts of society the Communist Party
typically sees as a direct challenge to its rule.
Ultimately, observers say Wang's experience underscores the
difficulties of any Mikhail Gorbachev-like figure breaking free
of the confines of China's rigid political structure.
"In this country and in this regime, there are no real
reformers," a former editor of the Southern Metropolitan Daily
newspaper said. "Everything is just for show."
HUMBLE ROOTS
Born into a poor rural family in eastern Anhui province,
Wang dropped out of high school to help support his family after
his father died, going to work in a food factory aged 17;
experiences likely to have shaped his desire for more socially
inclusive policies, including a push to engender a "Happy
Guangdong" model of development to improve peoples' lives.
As with Wen, Wang's humble upbringing contrasts with the
so-called "princelings" or privileged offspring of former
Chinese Communist leaders or military top brass, including
ousted party heavyweight Bo Xilai and leader-in-waiting Xi
Jinping.
"That's very important," said Cheng Li, an expert on Chinese
politics at the Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington.
"This is the difference between Bill Clinton and George W. Bush,
in terms of background."
In 1979, Wang studied political economy at the Central Party
School, according to a biography of him by Hong Kong's Mirror
Books published in 2009. From there, his rise was swift. In
1982, he was named propaganda chief of the Communist Youth
League, President Hu Jintao's power base, in Anhui. When Wen
became premier, he appointed Wang as deputy secretary general of
the State Council, China's cabinet. In 2005, Wang was appointed
party chief of the southwestern municipality of Chongqing, and,
two years later, of Guangdong, China's most populous province
with a population of 104 million.
During his term, Wang held regular sessions with a group of
scholars to discuss reform, said Xiao Bin, a professor of
government at Guangzhou's Sun Yat-sen University, who attended
two sessions. Wang made Guangdong cadres set aside a day just to
read books such as Thomas Friedman's take on globalisation, "The
World Is Flat", Xiao said.
CHANGING THE BIRDS
Politically, Wang - whose greying hair and straight-talking
manner stand him apart from the many apparatchiks who dye their
hair black to appear young - succeeded in reducing the number of
government departments in some areas, but stumbled in his push
for the direct election of officials in Shenzhen and a more
independent judiciary. Xiao said Beijing was not enthusiastic
about the political reforms.
"Up to now, Wang Yang hasn't been able to achieve anything,"
said Hao Wenyuan, a former Guangdong official. "Nobody can break
through the entrenched interests."
While Guangdong's economy has doubled under Wang - gross
domestic product of 5.3 trillion yuan ($840 billion) matches
that of Indonesia - not all his economic reforms have been
successful. The province's growth slowed to 7.4 percent in
January-June, one of its weakest periods in a decade.
Known in Chinese as "cleaning the birdcage to change the
birds", Wang sought to replace Guangdong's low-end factories
with high-tech industries. But, amid a spawning of projects and
policies to accomodate his vision in factory towns across the
Pearl River Delta, places like the Changping Innovation and
Technology Center in the gritty manufacturing hub of Dongguan
remain half empty nearly four years after opening.
"I think the direction was good but instead of driving all
those labour intensive factories out in a short period, they
should have made some longer-term planning by giving better
incentives to high-technology people," said a foreign
businessman running a factory in Changping.
Wang's strength is his ability to appear open to the people
of Guangdong, which absorbs its liberal ethos from neighbouring
Hong Kong, the freewheeling former British colony, said rights
activist Guo Feixiong, who was jailed for five years in 2007 on
charges of illegal business activities. "The fact he didn't
arrest anyone involved in Wukan and allowed elections
demonstrate that he's enlightened," said Guo.
"I suspect people like Wang Yang are reformers in the sense
that they believe the system as it stands now is not sustainable
and needs urgent change, but ... those changes come in terms of
making sure the economic system reduces inequality and provides
more Chinese a chance to take a piece of the economic pie," said
Rana Mitter, a Chinese politics professor at Oxford University.
MEDIA, LABOUR CRACKDOWN
Two current and former journalists at the Nanfang Group,
which owns some of China's boldest publications, said they
received "clear instructions" and "requirements" that reporters
should not write articles that would "hinder Wang Yang's
prospects". These include stories on Guangdong's social ills
such as explosions, piracy and "mass incidents" - a euphemism
for street protests - according to the journalists, though they
say none of these instructions were formally delivered by Wang
himself. One recent story journalists were barred from writing
was on a Guangzhou-based official who had abused a flight
attendant, according to several people familiar with the matter.
"He (Wang) instituted some reforms, but ... (these) are
possibly just to meet his needs and are not for the good of
everyone," said a former Southern Metropolitan columnist.
Three journalists from different publications say Wang did
allow the Guangdong media to write critical reports - up to a
point. "... but resistance was very large," said one former
Southern Weekly columnist. "After he announced that the
Guangdong media can criticise Guangdong, it was less than a
month before he took it back. The internal negative
repercussions were too much."
Viewed warily by conservatives, Wang was made a scapegoat in
a campaign by hardliners against the Nanfang Group, which had
embarrassed some officials with critical stories on the 2008
Sichuan earthquake, the former columnist said. The hardliners
attacked the publishing house, and Wang, calling them "traitors,
anti-party and anti-China" on the Internet.
DRAWING A LINE
This year's clampdown on labour groups has raised questions
about how sincere Wang is on social reform. A line appears to
have been drawn between tolerating workers' specific demands and
organised dissent by labour groups.
Last year, Guangdong issued groundbreaking rules making it
easier for NGOs to register with the civil affairs authorities
without the backing of a government agency. Within a year,
though, eight NGOs that fight for the rights of migrant workers
in Shenzhen were forced out of their premises. As provincial
chief, Wang bears responsibility for the crackdown, said Zhang
Zhiru, director of the Shenzhen Spring Breeze Labour Disputes
Service Centre.
Chinese labour rights groups are often harassed by the
government, which fears they could organise strikes and trigger
social unrest. Interviews with six labour activists show that
this time, the scale of the crackdown is unprecedented.
In February, Zhang's landlord told him he was under pressure
from the authorities to evict his group. 'How can you rent your
place to someone who wants to go against the government?', the
landlord was told, according to Zhang. Previous Guangdong party
boss Zhang Dejiang had told Shenzhen leaders to encourage the
development of labour rights groups, which discussed cooperation
with the official union. All that stopped when Wang arrived.
"It can be said that after Wang Yang came, the situation
really deteriorated," said Zhang, the labour activist. "In my
mind, Wang Yang is neither a reformer nor is he a liberal."
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Hui Li, Chris Buckley, Ben Blanchard
