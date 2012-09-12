By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING, Sept 12 Chinese authorities and media
remained silent on the whereabouts of Vice President Xi Jinping
on Wednesday, sparking rumours and raising questions over why
Beijing is not being more forthcoming on the health of its
president-in-waiting.
Xi has skipped meetings with visiting leaders and senior
officials over the past week, including U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, because of what sources told Reuters was a
possible back injury suffered while swimming.
Xi has not been seen in public since Sept. 1 but Chinese
officials have refused to give any explanation for his absence
from the public stage, giving rise to bizarre speculation on the
country's Internet rumour mill.
Xi failed to appear on state television's evening broadcast
on Wednesday, which featured almost every other member of the
nine-man Politburo Standing Committee, China's top political
body.
Among various theories being floated, the 59-year-old Xi has
had a stroke or heart attack or was the target of an
assassination attempt.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked on Wednesday for
the third consecutive day about Xi's health, again declined to
respond. "I don't have any information about this to announce,"
he said.
The ministry, for the most part the only government
department that regularly takes question from foreign reporters,
has repeatedly refused to comment on Xi's status and
whereabouts.
"Something serious must have happened, because they would
have put him on national TV right away had there been no serious
physical problem," said Minxin Pei, professor of government at
Claremont McKenna College in California.
"I rule out political foul play, that he is in some kind of
serious political trouble. It's simply unimaginable. He gave a
speech on Sept. 1, and that's after Beidaihe - if he were in
political trouble, he wouldn't have given that speech."
Beidaihe is the seaside summer retreat of senior Communist
Party leaders, who meet there every August to hammer out
policies for the coming year. This year the talks were likely to
have focused on the new party leadership to be unveiled at the
party congress expected to be held in October.
With the congress held only once every five years and its
top leaders being replaced only every decade, it is China's most
important political event. The fact that its timing has not yet
been announced has fuelled speculation about discord within the
party.
One of the more bizarre rumours - first floated then
retracted by overseas Chinese website Boxun -- was that Xi and
He Guoqiang, another standing committee member, were targets of
separate assassination attempts by staged car crashes.
He Guoqiang made his first public appearance since late
August on the evening news on Wednesday, visiting a newspaper
publisher in apparent good health.
"HIS OWN CHOICE"
But other observers and newspapers said there was no cause
for worry.
Xi is "healthy and in control," the well-regarded Hong
Kong-based on-line magazine iSunAffairs reported, citing "direct
and indirect contacts including Xi Jinping's relatives".
Xi "is busy preparing for the 18th Party Congress and
planning how to push forward reform of the political system,"
the weekly magazine said. "As to why he has not appeared or met
foreign guests for the last few days, it is probably his own
personal choice."
Foreign businessmen attending the World Economic Forum
meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin were not fazed.
Victor Chu, chairman of First Eastern Investment Group, said he
was not worried, for now.
"If there is no clarity over another few weeks, I think
there will be some concern. But from what I understand it is not
a serious concern," he told Reuters.
"Hopefully with this experience, the Chinese government
officials will understand that China is now a key player in the
world and obviously what happens in China arouses much more
attention from the rest of the world."
As China has grown into the world's second-largest economy,
corporate spokesmen and even some government officials have
become more open and PR-savvy.
But such people "encounter strong resistance from the more
conservative elements who still think that the general health of
the top leaders is a state secret", said Joseph Cheng, professor
of political science at City University of Hong Kong.
"They think that this kind of information may affect the
leadership succession process or the party congress. They lack a
sense of accountability to the domestic population and the
international community. Of course, they are concerned that
talking about these issues may anger top leaders who don't want
their health being discussed."