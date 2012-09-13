BEIJING, Sept 13 China has issued its first
public communication from president-in-waiting Xi Jinping since
his unexplained disappearance from the public eye ignited
rumours over his health last week.
Xi, who has skipped meetings with visiting leaders and
senior officials over the past week, was cited by state media
late on Wednesday night as expressing condolences to the family
of a veteran Communist Party official who died last week.
But Beijing has still not issued a statement directly
responding to rumours over the 59-year-old's health, which have
included a bad back and heart trouble.
Xi, expected to be named as the party's new boss next month
and take up the reins as president in March, was last known to
have appeared in public on Sept. 1, but speculation only took
off last week when he skipped meetings with U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton and Singapore's prime minister.
This week, a pre-arranged photo opportunity between Xi and
the Danish prime minister never happened.
Sources close to the Chinese leadership have said that Xi is
suffering from a minor ailment, possibly a back injury suffered
while swimming.
The China News service, in a report posted on its Web site
late on Wednesday, said Xi and other top Chinese leaders had
offered their sympathies to the family of Huang Rong, a retired
official from southern Guangxi region who died on Sept. 6 - the
day after Xi missed his meeting with Clinton.
Senior officials including President Hu Jintao and Xi,
"expressed their grief and heartfelt sympathies through various
means to the relative of Huang Rong", the China News service
said. It did not directly quote Xi.
China's Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on the
status and whereabouts of Xi.