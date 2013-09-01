BEIJING, Sept 2 Few figures are as divisive in
China as former domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang, reportedly
under investigation by the ruling Communist Party for
corruption.
Even the once ambitious but now ousted politician Bo Xilai,
whose trial on corruption ended last week, doesn't evoke the
same depth of feeling that Zhou does.
From the oil fields of frigid northeastern China, the
hulking Zhou worked his way up to the elite Politburo Standing
Committee, where his spending on domestic security exceeded the
budgets for defence, healthcare or education.
"In the Party, he is credited with (ensuring) stability and
preventing its collapse," a source with ties to the leadership
told Reuters, requesting anonymity to avoid repercussions for
discussing China's secretive politics.
Counters prominent dissident Hu Jia: "He was out of control.
Nobody could touch him."
Hu was convicted on subversion charges in 2008 for a series
of essays that, among other things, called for Zhou to be sent
to the gallows for alleged human rights abuses.
Zhou, who formally retired earlier this year, is facing a
corruption probe, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper
reported on Friday.
The government has declined to comment on the report while
Zhou could not be reached. Reuters has not been able to
independently verify the article.
But Chinese authorities are going after proteges of Zhou at
energy giant China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Zhou
rose through the ranks of the oil sector to become general
manager of CNPC in the mid-1990s.
On Sunday the government announced that Jiang Jiemin,
chairman of CNPC until March, was being investigated for
"serious discipline violations", shorthand generally used to
describe graft. Jiang currently heads the regulator responsible
for state-owned enterprises.
Four other CNPC officials are also being investigated, the
government said last week.
Any move against Zhou could be unprecedented since no
sitting or retired Standing Committee member has been jailed for
economic crimes since the Communists swept to power in 1949.
"Zhou Yongkang I think is clearly in trouble. Exactly what
(for), I don't know, but people have said to me that he's
finished," said Tony Saich, a China expert at the Harvard
Kennedy School of Government.
PARTY GIVES HIGH MARKS FOR PERFORMANCE
Born in Jiangsu province near Shanghai during the height of
Japan's invasion of China in 1942, Zhou joined the Party while
still a student at the Beijing Petroleum Institute.
After years in the oil industry and related ministries, Zhou
ran the huge southwestern province of Sichuan, before being
named public security minister in 2002 and then in 2007 taking
the law and order portfolio in the Politburo Standing Committee,
China's ruling inner core.
The central leadership was impressed by Zhou's performance
overseeing security, despite a massive rise in unrest and
protests fuelled by frustration at a yawning wealth gap,
pollution, land grabs and official corruption.
He Guoqiang, once head of the party's powerful Organisation
Department which oversees personnel decisions, called Zhou
"clear-minded, innovative, bold and focused" in 2002. Li
Yuanchao, He's successor, said in 2007 that public security
during Zhou's tenure was "one of the best in history".
"Zhou Yongkang's contribution was not small," said the
source with ties to the leadership.
Zhou once cautioned that China's development required order,
saying that preserving stability was the government's "number
one duty".
That earned him the enmity of China's small but determined
human rights community, as he pursued anyone he thought could
undermine stability, including the banned spiritual movement
Falun Gong and activists such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu
Xiaobo, jailed during Zhou's tenure in 2009.
"Zhou must accept a great deal of responsibility for the
complete lack of progress on legal issues over the past 10 or 20
years. Indeed, things went backwards," said dissident artist Ai
Weiwei, detained without charge in April 2011 for 81 days.
TROUBLE STARTED WITH BO XILAI
Zhou, now 70, maintained close contacts with the oil
industry even after rising to the top of the party.
In recent years he also played a role in coordinating and
pushing through agreements on gas supplies from Central Asian
neighbours including Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
"Zhou has all along been watching the industry, paying
attentionand giving his support from a higher government
level," said an oil industry official, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
While Zhou's allies at CNPC are under scrutiny, some other
key figures remain in senior positions, including Fu Chengyu,
chairman of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Corp.
Zhou's troubles began last year.
He was implicated in rumours that he hesitated in moving
against Bo Xilai, once the high-flying party boss of the city of
Chongqing, who was ousted in the wake of a scandal in which his
wife was convicted of murdering a British businessman who had
been a family friend.
Before Bo's downfall, Zhou had recommended that Bo succeed
him as domestic security chief, multiple sources with direct
knowledge of the matter or ties to the leadership have said.
The domestic security forces Zhou ran also suffered a
humiliating failure last year when blind rights advocate Chen
Guangcheng was able to escape from 19 months of house arrest and
flee to the U.S. embassy in Beijing.
Such fumbles gave then-president Hu Jintao and his
successor, President Xi Jinping, a shared motive to put a
growing array of police forces and domestic security services
under firmer oversight.
When Zhou stepped down along with most members of the
Standing Committee at the 18th Party Congress last November, the
position he occupied was downgraded.
His successor Meng Jianzhu was only made a member of the
Politburo, the 25-member body which reports to the Standing
Committee.
