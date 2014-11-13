(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 13 Beijing is one of the most
polluted cities in China, according to official statistics.
Every time China hosts a major international event the
government has to take extraordinary measures to clean up the
air and avoid suffocating its prominent guests in a dangerous
choking smog.
On social media, residents ask why the government can clean
up for foreigners but can't provide a healthy environment for
ordinary citizens who live and work in the city.
Beijing ordered a special anti-smog campaign for China's
coming out party at the 2008 Olympic Games and again for the
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week,
closing factories and ordering traffic restrictions.
But most of the time, the city's air is terrible. Beijing
had 85 bad air days in 2012, equivalent to almost three whole
months, when air pollution failed to meet even the government's
fairly lax Grade II standard for airborne particles as well as
sulphur and nitrogen compounds.
In a ranking of China's 31 provincial-level capital cities,
Beijing had the second-worst air quality in the country in 2012.
Only Lanzhou, home to several heavy industries and the capital
of Gansu province, in central northern China, was more polluted
(link.reuters.com/wyr43w).
Pollution is literally killing the inhabitants of China's
most polluted cities. During the 1990s, life expectancy in the
more polluted northern cities in the north was on average five
years lower than in less polluted cities of the south, according
to researchers ("Evidence on the impact of sustained exposure to
air pollution on life expectancy", 2013).
Climate campaigners blame the problem on China's inefficient
coal-fired power plants and argue that the solution is to
replace them with cleaner burning natural gas power stations as
well as zero-emission sources of electricity such as wind,
solar, hydro and nuclear.
Conflating air pollution with global warming is a useful
tactic for getting action because it suggests action to prevent
the long-term threat of climate change would also yield tangible
health benefits in the short term.
But the pollution problem is more complicated. The causes of
air pollution are not the same as climate change. China's
leaders tend to see them as distinct issues and reducing air
pollution is a far more pressing political problem.
HUAI RIVER POLICY
Pollution is worse in northern China than the south.
Provincial capitals located to the north of the Huaihe River,
which forms the traditional boundary between northern and
southern China, generally have far worse pollution than those
south of the river.
Northern cities such as Beijing (85), Tianjin (61) and Jinan
(42) had far more days with severe air pollution in 2012 than
southern metropolises Chongqing (26), Shanghai (23) and
Guangzhou (6), according to the National Bureau of Statistics
("China Statistical Yearbook 2013").
Northern China relies much more heavily on coal-fired power
generation than the southern half of the country, which has more
abundant hydropower. Nonetheless, difference in coal's share of
electricity output alone cannot account for the enormous gap in
air quality.
Power producers are not the only big source of pollution.
During the era of central planning, between 1950 and 1980,
China's Communist Party leaders provided free district heating
for residents in the colder northern half of China.
Due to budgetary limitations, free heating only extended as
far south as the Huaihe River and the Qinling Mountains, which
as well as the traditional boundary is roughly as far south as
the freezing weather extends, according to researchers at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("Winter heating or clean
air: unintended impacts of China's Huai River policy", 2009).
Most of the district heating systems, which are still in use
today, employ old, inefficient coal-fired boilers to produce
steam and hot water. They have few pollution controls and spew
soot and mercury as well as sulphur and nitrogen compounds into
the urban air.
Northern China also contains most of the most country's
energy-intensive industries. Plants are often located in the
heart of urban areas. Most have their own coal-fired boilers to
generate heat, steam and power rather than taking power from the
electricity grid.
Almost all power plants have been fitted with baghouses and
scrubbers to capture fly ash and sulphur and nitrogen oxides.
District heating and industrial boilers are fitted with much
more primitive controls and in many cases none at all.
ON-GRID ELECTRICITY
Cutting the air pollution in northern cities means first and
foremost tackling district heating and industrial boilers. In
some cases, district heating and industrial systems could be
retrofitted with pollution controls or converted to cleaner
burning gas.
Natural gas produces half the greenhouse emissions of coal
and releases virtually no pollutants such as mercury, sulphur
and soot.
In other cases, it might make more sense to switch to
electricity from the grid -- even if much of it is still
generated by burning coal in central power plants.
Unsurprisingly, State Grid, the giant transmission operator
and power producer for most of the country, has been
enthusiastically advocating an electrification strategy.
State Grid has an obvious financial interest but the basic
idea is sound. Other countries, including Britain, have also
adopted electrification as part of their climate strategies.
The difference is that Britain's strategy comes in two
parts: (1) electrification of the energy system and (2)
decarbonisation of electricity production.
So gas-fired central heating and gasoline-filled cars would
be replaced by electric heat pumps and plug-in electric
vehicles, while at the same time coal-fired power plants would
be replaced with wind farms and nuclear power stations.
In China, however, electrification might not be accompanied
by decarbonisation, or at least not to anything like the same
extent.
CLEAN(ER) GRID POWER
China has invested heavily in zero-emission generation,
including wind and solar farms. State Grid, as the world's
biggest power system operator, has pioneered the sort of
advanced technologies like long-distance ultra-high voltage
transmission and giant batteries which will be essential to
operating a clean energy system.
However, the majority of grid power will continue to come
from coal for the next few decades. In the joint announcement on
climate change, issued by the United States and China on
Wednesday, China pledged to increase the share of non-fossil
fuels in primary energy consumption to around 20 percent by
2030. That still means 80 percent of energy consumption will
come from fossil fuels, and, in China, that means mostly coal.
China's leaders could go a long way to solving the urban
pollution problem by banning coal-fired district heating and
industrial boilers without pollution abatement systems and
requiring users to switch to grid power, natural gas, or
mandating them to retrofit (expensive) pollution controls.
Electrification would probably also reduce the country's
greenhouse gas emissions -- especially if new coal plants are
built to ultra-supercritical standards and the country keeps
adding wind farms and nuclear power plants.
But while it would dramatically improve air quality it would
not cut greenhouse emissions to anywhere near the extent climate
campaigners are hoping.
(Editing by David Evans)