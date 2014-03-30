By David Stanway
| BEIJING, March 31
BEIJING, March 31 China's war on pollution is
only a few weeks old, but the battle lines are already being
drawn between Beijing and Hebei, the province most synonymous
with dirty air.
A succession of Hebei officials used the annual session of
parliament in Beijing this month to urge the central government
to boost subsidies to help with job losses and other costs from
mandated cuts in industrial production across the country. One
local official said Hebei was taking on too much of the burden.
The pleas came after Premier Li Keqiang, in his opening
address to parliament on March 5, declared war on pollution in
an attempt to head off growing anger over the quality of China's
air, water and soil.
Hebei, which surrounds Beijing in the country's north, was
home to seven of China's 10 most polluted cities last year.
Researchers blame its steel, coal and cement plants for some of
the hazardous smog that increasingly envelops the capital.
It is seen as a test of China's determination to build a
cleaner economy after a decades-long obsession with growth.
Gao Hongzhi, the Communist Party secretary of Handan, a key
steel producing city, said Hebei was contributing 75 percent of
the national reduction in steel capacity when it accounted for
only a quarter of total output.
Hebei was also contributing 50 percent of coal consumption
cuts and had been set emission reduction targets that were "much
higher" than national levels, Gao told a meeting of
parliamentary delegates in the days after Li spoke.
Such cuts in capacity in Handan alone would put 43,000
people out of work and cost 15 billion yuan ($2.41 billion) in
"asset losses", Gao said without elaborating.
"Once our tasks are completed, it won't just be good for
Hebei or the region - it will have a big impact and will make a
huge contribution to the entire country," Gao said at the
meeting, which was attended by Reuters.
"We are asking for the state to provide policy support and
funding to help with layoffs while we close outdated capacity
and ease overproduction."
Hebei has pledged to cut steel capacity by 60 million
tonnes, more than a fifth of its total, from 2013 to the end of
2017. Coal consumption would be slashed by 40 million tonnes,
around 15 percent of the total. It has also promised to cut
major pollutants by around 25 percent.
Wang Yifang, former chairman of China's biggest steelmaker,
Hebei Iron and Steel, called for a stronger "subsidy mechanism"
to cover the cost of shutdowns, according to documents made
available by parliament.
Wang Zengli, chairman of the Hebei branch of the
state-backed All China Federation of Trade Unions, urged the
government to provide funds for high-tech sectors.
PAINFUL PROCESS
Hebei's Communist Party chief, Zhou Benshun, suggested the
province would get help.
"The structural adjustments are certainly going to be
painful, but we can work to ease that pain as quickly as
possible," he said at the meeting of parliamentary delegates.
Beijing has already been paying compensation for several
years to firms across China that demolish outdated steel
facilities to meet new technical standards. The cuts to capacity
are on top of that.
Local governments have already begun to shut old plants
under the new targets, most recently the demolition of 6.71
million tonnes of iron smelting capacity in late February across
Hebei.
Handan had closed eight steel smelters since last year, Gao
said.
"This has brought about a series of problems that will
affect social stability," he said.
While local officials said Hebei was making a sacrifice,
environmentalists say it has been given a free ride for too
long, routinely allowing its industries to beat rivals by
ignoring environmental regulations and industrial standards
imposed by Beijing.
Critics also say Beijing has long turned a blind eye to
Hebei's excesses to avoid the risk of unemployed steel workers
spilling over into the already strained capital.
With at least 16 steel firms stopping production, according
to remarks by the Hebei governor earlier this month, those
employment pressures have arrived.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan)
