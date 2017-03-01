BEIJING, March 1 China has ordered steel and
aluminium producers in 28 cities to slash output during winter
and required coal transport by rail instead of truck in Tianjin
and Hebei province, in Beijing's latest effort to crack down on
pollution.
A 26-page document dated Feb. 17 and seen by Reuters
outlined a series of steps covering heavy industry in four
northern provinces Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan as well as
Beijing and Tianjin and cutting coal use in the capital.
Below are the main steps:
HEAVY INDUSTRY:
* During the peak winter heating months around late November
to late February, steel mills must cut output in half, aluminium
output must be slashed by more than 30 percent and alumina
output by around 30 percent in those regions. The size of the
cuts will depend on the level of regions' emissions cuts.
* Based on the cuts over those three months, the measures
would reduce China's total annual steel output by 8 percent
annually and aluminium output by 17 percent, according to
Reuters calculations.
* Steel mills in Hebei, China's top steel producing
province, must meet targets for cutting overcapacity this year,
ahead of schedule. Cuts at mills in the cities of Langfang and
Baoding should be a top priority, the statement said.
* Pesticide companies must cover waste water treatment areas
and collect emissions.
COAL-FIRED POWER
* By the end of October, small coal-fired boilers in Beijing
will be shut. New residential buildings will not use coal, but
will run natural gas, geothermal power or other renewable fuel.
* By the end of June, local authorities must issue permits
to companies allowing them to use thermal coal power.
TIANJIN PORT:
* From the end of July, the port will ban diesel trucks from
carrying coal.
* From the end of September, all coal must be transported by
railway in Hebei and the surrounding areas.
DIESEL/EMISSIONS:
* Government will strengthen oversight of diesel cars and
trucks in the capital and install surveillance equipment.
* Improve quality of diesel and encourage taxis to run on
electricity rather than diesel.
* Ban the use of fireworks in Beijing, Langfang and Baoding.
* Local authorities will give more financial support to
regions to cut air pollution and to boost the use of heating
using clean energy.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)