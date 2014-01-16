BEIJING Jan 16 China shut down 8,347 heavily
polluting companies last year in northern Hebei province, which
has the worst air in the country, state news agency Xinhua said
on Thursday, as the government moves to tackle a problem that
has been a source of discontent.
Local authorities will block new projects and punish
officials in regions where pollution is severe due to lax
enforcement, Xinhua cited Yang Zhiming, deputy director of the
Hebei provincial bureau of environmental protection, as saying.
High pollution levels have sparked widespread public anger
and officials concerned about social unrest have responded by
implementing tougher policies.
Hebei, the country's biggest steel producer, is home to as
many as seven of its 10 most polluted cities, Xinhua said,
citing statistics published monthly by the Ministry of
Environmental Protection.
Pollution in Hebei often spreads to neighbouring Beijing and
Tianjin. On Thursday, Beijing was blanketed in its worst smog in
months. An index measuring PM2.5 particles, especially bad for
health, reached 500 in much of the capital in the early hours.
Some small high-polluting plants are being relocated to
remote areas to avoid oversight, Xinhua quoted Yang as saying.
He said the government would "beef up the industrial crackdown".
China has drawn up dozens of laws and guidelines to improve
the environment but has struggled to enforce them in the face of
powerful enterprises.
On Wednesday, China's commercial capital, Shanghai,
introduced emergency measures, allowing it to shut schools and
order cars off the road in case of severe smog.
Hebei plans to slash crude steel output by 15 million tonnes
in 2014 and cut coal consumption by the same amount as part of
anti-pollution measures.
