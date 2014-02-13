(Corrects first paragraph to show China world's second-largest
economy.)
SHANGHAI Feb 13 Severe pollution in Beijing has
made the Chinese capital "barely suitable" for living, according
to an official Chinese report, as the world's second-largest
economy tries to reduce often hazardous levels of smog caused by
decades of rapid growth.
Pollution is a rising concern for China's stability-obsessed
leaders, keen to douse potential unrest as affluent city
dwellers turn against a growth-at-all-costs economic model that
has tainted much of the country's air, water and soil.
The report, by the Beijing-based Social Science Academic
Press and the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, ranked the
Chinese capital second worst out of 40 global cities for its
environmental conditions, official media reported on Thursday.
China's smog has brought some Chinese cities to a near
standstill, caused flight delays and forced schools to shut.
Beijing was hit by severe levels of pollution at least once
every week, according to the 2012 Blue Paper for World Cities
report. That was on top of a significant level of air pollution
covering the capital for 189 days in 2013, according to city's
Environmental Protection Bureau.
Though China's record on pollution is patchy, the government
said on Wednesday it would set up a 10 billion yuan ($1.65
billion) fund to fight air pollution, offering rewards for
companies that clean up operations.
Overall the government has pledged to spend over 3 trillion
yuan ($494.85 billion) to tackle the problem, creating a growing
market for companies that can help boost energy efficiency and
lower emissions.
Beijing will also shut 300 polluting factories this year and
publish a list of industrial projects to be halted or suspended
by the end of April, state news agency Xinhua said.
