BEIJING Feb 17 The Chinese government's failure
to take emergency steps over the weekend to rein in pollution
was "indefensible," state media said on Monday, in a rare show
of defiance after several days of thick smog once again
blanketed the capital, Beijing.
The criticism will be a concern for the stability-obsessed
government, which is keen to be seen as tough on pollution as
affluent city dwellers weary of a growth-at-all-costs economic
model that has tainted much of China's air, water and soil.
"Their inaction in the face of the heaviest air pollution in
a month flies in the face of their own promises and their own
credibility," the official English-language China Daily said in
an editorial.
Similar comments posted by China's state broadcaster CCTV
and official mouthpiece the People's Daily on their Twitter-like
Sina Weibo microblogs over the weekend were later deleted.
The city's most recent round of pollution started on Friday,
with the traditional lantern festival holiday when fireworks are
set off, sending air quality indicators rocketing to 522,
according to the city's official microblog account.
Levels remained above 300, a degree considered hazardous,
for most of the weekend, before dropping off on Monday.
The latest round of pollution comes within days of an
official report concluding that severe pollution in Beijing had
rendered the city "barely suitable" for living.
The Beijing government introduced a tiered emergency
response system to fight high levels of smog in October 2013.
The severest level mandates school closures and the removal of
government vehicles from the road if the city suffers more than
three consecutive days of heavy pollution.
Despite several periods of thick smog since the system was
adopted, the strongest measures the plan calls for have never
been taken, the official news agency, Xinhua said on Sunday.
A representative of the city's Municipal Environmental
Protection Bureau told the Beijing Times it had failed to
reclassify the pollution as it worsened over the weekend, and it
would work to improve monitoring.
The Bureau failed to respond immediately to telephone or
faxed requests from Reuters for information.
Authorities have issued innumerable orders and policies to
try and clean up China's environment, investing in projects to
fight pollution and empowering courts to order the death penalty
in serious cases.
But enforcement of rules has been patchy at the local level,
where authorities often rely on taxes paid by polluting
industries.
(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)