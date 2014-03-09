BEIJING, March 9 China will toughen its
environmental protection laws to target polluters, according to
a high-level policy report released on Sunday, paving the way
for possibly unlimited penalties for polluting and the
suspension or shutdown of polluters.
The revised law would hold "polluters accountable for the
damage they cause and having them compensate for it", said the
report, delivered by Zhang Dejiang, who sits on the seven-member
Politburo Standing Committee as one of the country's most
powerful politicians.
Premier Li Keqiang declared a "war on pollution" in a report
during the country's annual parliamentary session on Wednesday,
but critics say the statement amounts to mere rhetoric without
legal reforms to back it up.
The environment has emerged as one of Beijing's key
priorities amid growing public disquiet about urban smog,
dwindling and polluted water supplies and the widespread
industrial contamination of farmland.
Sources with ties to the leadership told Reuters in February
that amendments to China's 1989 environmental law would expand
the environment ministry's powers significantly and allow
regulators to suspend and shut down repeat offenders.
Sunday's policy report did not give specific details on how
enforcement would be toughened. China's environment ministry has
historically been unable to enforce anti-pollution laws
effectively.
Almost all Chinese cities monitored for pollution last year
failed to meet state standards.
China tested a domestically-produced drone aircraft that
disperses smog by releasing a chemical catalyst, state media
reported on Sunday.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Michael Perry)