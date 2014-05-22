BEIJING May 22 China will shut down Beijing's
coal-fired power plants and limit coal for boilers and
industrial use this year to combat the capital's air pollution,
state media reported on Thursday.
The measures aim to cut the amount of coal used this year by
2.6 million tons, and instead adopt clean energy and gas as a
less pollutant alternative, the official Xinhua news agency
said.
China has vowed to reverse the damage done to its
environment by decades of untrammelled economic growth, and has
identified the regions of Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin as key
targets of a programme to curb big industries like steel,
thermal power and cement, all major sources of smog.
On Monday, Xinhua reported that the industrial city of
Tianjin in northern China would adopt a range of measures on
days of heavy smog, including limiting the number of vehicles
allowed on roads.
Economic growth has long topped China's political agenda.
But public anger over pollution has sparked protests and the
government has now vowed to impose its will and make cleaning up
the environment a priority. Even so, authorities often struggle
to bring big polluting industries and growth-obsessed local
authorities to heel.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)