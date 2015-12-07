* Move follows public criticism for failure to issue top
smog alert
* Construction to be halted, heavy vehicles banned from
roads
* Alert coincides with U.N. climate talks in Paris
(Adds background)
BEIJING, Dec 7 China's capital on Monday issued
its first ever "red alert" for pollution, as the city government
warned that Beijing would be shrouded in heavy smog from Tuesday
until Thursday.
China's leadership has vowed to crack down on environmental
degradation, including the air pollution that blankets many
major cities, following decades of unbridled economic growth.
The move comes as U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned
a Paris summit of nearly 200 nations against a "climate
catastrophe", urging governments to reach a strong deal to limit
global warming.
In an online statement, the Beijing city government ordered
all outdoor construction work to stop on red alert days, besides
urging schools to close.
The notice, issued after days of heavy smog last week, also
puts traffic restrictions on certain types of vehicles in the
city of 22.5 million people.
"Construction waste, excavation transport vehicles, cement
trucks, gravel transport vehicles and other large-scale vehicles
are prohibited from driving on roads," authorities said in the
notice.
The warning was an upgrade from an orange alert issued over
the weekend, part of China's four-colour warning system that
includes yellow and blue levels for less polluted conditions.
Beijing residents took to the Internet to criticise
authorities for not issuing a red alert during last week's
episode of heavy smog, which exceeded hazardous levels on
pollution indices.
Environmental Protection Minister Chen Jining on Sunday
vowed to punish agencies and officials for any failure to
quickly implement a pollution emergency response plan, the
state-run Global Times tabloid said.
Chinese researchers have identified pollution as a major
source of unrest around the country.
The looming smog underscores the challenge facing the
government as it battles pollution caused by the coal-burning
power industry, and will raise questions at the Paris talks
about its ability to clean up its economy and environment.
