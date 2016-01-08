SHANGHAI Jan 8 Beijing's environmental watchdog
levied fines totalling about 183 million yuan ($27.76 million)
for violations of pollution laws in the Chinese capital last
year, the state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.
The agency did not offer a comparative full-year figure, but
state media reported last year that the 100 million yuan Beijing
collected in pollution fines in the first nine months of 2015
was almost twice the amount as the same period during 2014.
The ruling Communist Party has only in recent years begun to
acknowledge the damage that decades of growth-at-all-costs
economic development have done to China's skies, rivers and
soil.
It is now trying to equip its environmental inspection
offices with greater powers and more resources to tackle
persistent polluters and local governments that protect them.
An amended air pollution law, passed by the legislature in
August, grants the state new powers to punish offenders and
create a legal framework to cap coal consumption, the Asian
giant's biggest source of smog.
Xinhua said the fines included 44 million yuan in nearly
2,000 cases involving air pollution, which has become a
hot-button issue in the Chinese capital and other cities
frequently engulfed in hazardous smog that worsens during
winter.
The authorities imposed fines of 72 million yuan for 181
infringements relating to water and other areas, the news agency
quoted the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau as
saying.
Beijing has put nearly 20,000 pollution sources in key
industries under "strict supervision", the bureau said without
elaborating.
Beijing's average density of PM2.5 - airborne particulate
matter under 2.5 microns in diameter that can penetrate deep
into the lungs - from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 rose 75.9 percent
year-on-year, despite improvement in air quality throughout
2015, Xinhua said, quoting official monitoring.
($1 = 6.5926 yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Engen Tham; Editing by Stephen
Coates)