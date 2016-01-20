By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 20 Air pollution levels fell in
most cities in China last year, environmental group Greenpeace
said on Wednesday, but a humid and windless winter shrouded
swaths of the country in choking smog, slowing improvement in
the second half.
Beijing hoisted its first ever "red alerts" on air pollution
in December, when a blanket of humid, still air trapped haze
over the capital. The episode followed heavy criticism of the
government for inaction during a prior bout of hazardous smog.
"Despite Beijing's choking winter of red alerts, data from
2015 clearly shows a continued positive trend in Beijing and
across the country," said Greenpeace climate and energy
campaigner Dong Liansai.
"However, air quality across China is still a major health
hazard."
Annual average levels of PM2.5 - particulate matter of 2.5
micrometers in diameter that can penetrate deep into the lungs -
dropped by 10.3 percent last year compared with 2014, Greenpeace
said in a report published on Wednesday, citing official data
from 189 cities.
In the first half of the year, PM2.5 concentrations were
down 16 percent from the corresponding 2014 period, the group
had reported.
Decades of growth-at-all-costs economic development in China
has spawned massive problems of air, water and soil pollution
that the ruling Communist Party has only in recent years begun
to tackle.
The challenge is large and the topic sensitive, with
thousands of protests sparked every year by concerns about
environmental degradation. Uncontrollable environmental factors,
such as wind, can also play a role.
Beijing's fourth-quarter pollution woes were mirrored
elsewhere in northern China, where concentrations of PM2.5 were
significantly higher than in 2013 and 2014, Greenpeace said.
Even so, Beijing was among roughly 90 percent of the cities
Greenpeace analysed where air pollution improved overall last
year.
That was a sign the capital's "serious efforts" to curb
pollution were paying off, Dong said.
China has worked to toughen environmental protection laws in
recent years. Amended legislation took effect this month giving
authorities more power to punish firms and officials responsible
for violations.
Some local authorities, including Beijing, have been trying
to limit emissions and forcing polluting factories to close or
move.
Still, 80 percent of the 366 cities whose data Greenpeace
analysed fell short of China's ambient air quality standards
last year, it said.
The national average concentration of PM2.5 was 50.2 parts
per cubic metre, exceeding the World Health Organisation's
guideline of an annual average of less than 10 micrograms.
China's financial hub, Shanghai, was among the cities where
air quality worsened in 2015. Its average PM2.5 concentration
increased 3.14 percent over the 2014 data, Greenpeace said.
"Greenpeace recommends Shanghai to implement a solid coal
consumption cap target and aggressive measures to solve the air
pollution problem," Dong said.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)