BEIJING Jan 24 China's environment minister
said on Thursday that emissions of four major pollutants dropped
last year and should fall by a similar level this year, but
admitted the country faced a tough task in trying to end chronic
air pollution.
This winter's pollution, especially in northern China, has
been so severe that even usually pliant state media has
criticised government inaction, partly because it can't be
hidden from the public unlike other sensitive subjects such as
high-level corruption.
But emissions of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, chemical
oxygen and ammonia nitrogen all recorded on-year falls of two
percent in 2012, and were expected to drop by the same degree in
2013, or even faster, state media cited Zhou Shengxian as
saying.
"To cope with an air quality crisis, contingency measures
will be adopted, such as suspending or limiting the production
of certain vehicles and limiting emissions and car usage," the
official Xinhua news agency cited him as saying.
"The ministry will also ban the operation of vehicles
registered before 2005 under exhaust emissions requirements ...
and efforts will be made to improve the quality of gasoline and
diesel."
But Zhou said China "faces a long battle" in controlling
what is known as PM2.5 intensity, which measures particulate
matter in the air with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers.
Pollution levels in Beijing and many other Chinese cities
regularly exceed 500 on that index. A level above 300 is
considered hazardous, while the World Health Organisation
recommends a daily level of no more than 20.
The ministry had set timetables for cities plagued by air
pollution, the report said.
Cities with air pollution 30 percent above the national
standard or higher should try to meet those standards by 2030,
it added, without providing details.
Smoke from factories and heating plants, winds blowing in
from the Gobi Desert and fumes from millions of vehicles can
combine to blanket northern Chinese cities in a pungent shroud
for days on end.
The government has promised repeatedly to resolve the
problem, and in recent days has unveiled new measures, including
taking 180,000 old vehicles off the road in Beijing this year
and controlling the "excessive" growth of new car sales in the
city.
