BEIJING Feb 2 Nearly 90 percent of China's big
cities failed to meet air quality standards in 2014, but that
was still an improvement on 2013 as the country's "war on
pollution" began to take effect, the environment ministry said
on Monday.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection said on its website
(www.mep.gov.cn) that only eight of the 74 cities it monitors
managed to meet national standards in 2014 on a series of
pollution measures such as PM2.5, which is a reading of
particles found in the air, carbon monoxide and ozone.
Amid growing public disquiet about smog and other
environmental risks, China said last year it would "declare war
on pollution" and it has started to eliminate substandard
industrial capacity and reduce coal consumption.
In 2013, only three cities - Haikou on the island province
of Hainan, the Tibetan capital of Lhasa and the coastal resort
city of Zhoushan - met the standards.
They were joined in 2014 by Shenzhen, Huizhou and Zhuhai in
southeast Guangdong province, Fuzhou in neighbouring Fujian and
Kunming in the southwest.
Of the 10 worst-performing cities in 2014, seven were
located in the heavy industrial province of Hebei, which
surrounds the capital, Beijing, the ministry said. The cities of
Baoding, Xingtai, Shijiazhuang, Tangshan, Handan and Hengshui,
all in Hebei, filled the top six places.
The ministry said the average PM2.5 reading in the
Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin region stood at 93 micrograms per cubic
metre last year. The state standard is 35 micrograms but China
does not expect to bring the national average down to that level
before 2030.
The government has identified Hebei as a top priority when
it comes to cutting smog, and it has set targets to slash coal
consumption and close polluting industrial capacity, but the
province has struggled to find alternative sources of growth.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)