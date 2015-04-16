BEIJING, April 16 Hazardous air particles blamed
for asthma and breathing problems show up in the Chinese capital
at a rate of more than double the national target, an
environmental watchdog said on Thursday, according to state
media.
Pollution has triggered increasing unease in China, where
smog blankets many major cities, including Beijing, home to 21
million people.
The government has launched a war on pollution, vowing to
abandon a decades-old economic model of growth at all costs that
has damaged China's water, air and soil.
The average density of PM 2.5 particle pollution in Beijing
stands at 85.9 micrograms per cubic meter, or 1.45 times more
than the national standard, the official Xinhua news agency
reported the watchdog as saying.
PM 2.5, which refers to particles smaller than 2.5
micrometers in diameter, leads to hazardous smog that is a major
cause of asthma and respiratory diseases, experts say.
The average densities of nitrogen dioxide and PM 10, another
type of particle, both exceeded national standards, Xinhua said.
Lung cancer rates are rising in Beijing, say health
officials, with the capital ranked among the world's most
polluted cities.
Environmental awareness is growing in China, where a new
documentary on pollution set off a national debate after its
release late in February by journalist Chai Jing.
