BEIJING Aug 25 Chinese legislators are
considering a new air pollution law that could give the state
new powers to punish negligent local authorities and industrial
enterprises and provide a legal mandate to impose caps on coal
consumption.
Amendments to China's 15-year old Air Pollution Law are
expected to be approved this week by the National People's
Congress, the country's parliament, and will make local
governments directly responsible for failing to meet air quality
targets.
China's ruling Communist Party has acknowledged the damage
that decades of untrammelled economic growth have done to the
country's skies, rivers and soil, and it is now trying to equip
its environmental inspection offices with greater powers and
more resources to tackle persistent polluters and the local
governments that protect them.
"Local governments will become responsible to assess and
meet standards by a certain time," said Tonny Xie, director of
the Clean Air Alliance of China, which has been involved in
consultations on the law.
"Previously, there was one sentence in the law about 'making
plans' to treat air pollution, rather than 'achieving plans'."
A 31-page draft includes sections on controlling pollution
from coal combustion and will provide a legal basis for the
establishment of consumption caps and restrictions on low-grade
imports, but legislators continue to debate the precise details.
"We have been lobbying for the inclusion of a specific
timeline for coal consumption to peak, but this won't be
included," said a source with an environmental group involved in
consultations.
Coal, China's biggest source of air pollution, accounts for
around two thirds of total primary energy use.
According to a notice on Tuesday from the Ministry of
Environmental Protection, legislators are still deliberating on
whether to include clauses banning the direct combustion of
low-grade coal as well as new fuel oil standards.
DISTORTED READINGS
The draft law gives the central government the ability to
suspend local authority powers to approve new projects if they
fail to meet pollution targets. It bans firms from temporarily
switching off polluting equipment during inspections and outlaws
other behaviour designed to distort emission readings.
It also includes provisions to limit pollution from industry
and automobiles, though legislators have already excised a
clause allowing local governments to set their own restrictions
on car use, official news agency Xinhua said.
China's new Environmental Protection Law, which came into
force at the beginning of this year, put an end to the "maximum
fine" system that allowed firms to pollute with impunity once
they had paid a limited penalty. It also puts them at risk of
criminal punishments should they continue to break rules.
According to the environment ministry, concentrations of
hazardous breathable particles known as PM2.5 fell 17.1 percent
in the first half to 58 micrograms per cubic metre, but China
doesn't expect to meet the state standard of 35 micrograms until
2030.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen; Additional
reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Joseph Radford)