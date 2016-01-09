SHANGHAI Jan 9 Beijing will close 2,500 small
polluting firms this year in its latest effort to combat
pollution, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing
the municipal government.
Pollution is a sensitive topic in China, with thousands of
protests sparked every year by concerns about environmental
degradation, particularly from factories.
Four districts in the capital, which has been hit by bouts
of choking smog this winter, will be required to shut down 2,500
companies by the end of the year, with more scheduled to be
closed next year, Xinhua said.
Quoting an unnamed official, it said rising numbers of small
polluting sources such as restaurants, hotels and garages
offset the impact of a dramatic fall in the number of heavy
polluting and high energy-consuming companies in the city.
Last month Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" over
heavy air pollution, closing schools and banning outdoor
construction.
On Saturday the environment ministry cautioned that heavy
smog would return next week to Beijing, the province of Hebei
and nearby Tianjin.
Official data showed Beijing's average PM2.5 reading in 2015
was 80.6 micrograms per cubic meter, 1.3 times more than the
national standard, Xinhua said.
China has vowed to slash coal consumption and shut down
polluting industries, but environmental officials admit the
country is unlikely to meet state air quality standards until at
least 2030.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)