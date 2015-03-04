BEIJING, March 4 For years, Liu Ruiqiang put up
with chronic smog in China's capital of Beijing, but he didn't
want to take any chances when his daughter was born.
The salesman now carries a handheld pollution sensor
everywhere. On days when air pollution reaches hazardous levels,
his toddler daughter is confined to their home, where a pair of
constantly whirring air purifiers make it safer to breathe.
Liu, who says he's a lower-middle class Beijinger, estimates
he has spent more than 40,000 yuan ($6,375) in the past couple
of years to counter the effects of pollution on little Yunshu.
"If we don't think of a way to balance it out or find some
basic ways to help us recover, eventually our health will be
destroyed," the 37-year-old told Reuters.
Like millions of Chinese, Liu and his family are paying the
price for decades of red-hot economic growth that have lifted
hundreds of millions out of poverty, but have taken a toll on
the environment due to rapid industrialization.
Over the past seven years, levels of particulate matter in
Beijing's air smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM2.5)
averaged nearly five times the recommended daily level set by
the World Health Organization, according to data from a
monitoring station at the U.S. embassy.
The medical implications of sustained exposure are sobering.
A study by Greenpeace and scientists at Peking University based
on 2013 data attributed more than 257,000 premature deaths in 31
Chinese cities to PM2.5, making it a bigger killer than smoking.
Awareness of the dangers of Beijing's skies is on the rise,
thanks to growing data on its air quality. Anyone can monitor
pollution using apps providing hourly updates of PM2.5 levels,
based on government or U.S. embassy readings.
Sales of air purifiers are expected to see annual growth of
33 percent over the next five years, according to TechSci
Research, but they don't come cheap. High-end models can cost
much more than 3,600 yuan ($574), the average monthly salary in
Beijing.
BYE-BYE, BEIJING
Some expatriates are considering leaving China for good.
J. Kim, a Korean who has worked there for more than 10
years, said he developed rhinitis and asthma during his most
recent stint in Beijing, as a result of breathing its polluted
air.
When pollution levels reached a record in January 2013, a
phenomenon dubbed the "airpocalypse", Kim decided to leave. He
sent his children to South Korea last year and will join them as
soon as his company, a maker of electric vehicles, finds him a
suitable post back home.
"For Chinese there's nothing they can do, but as a foreigner
I have the choice to live here or somewhere else," he said.
Rising public discontent over the state of the environment
has proved a powerful catalyst for change amid signs the
government is starting to take the environment seriously.
China will "declare war on pollution," Premier Li Keqiang
told parliament in an opening address in 2014. A tougher
environmental law took effect on Jan. 1, while a new environment
minister took charge on Friday.
But citizens must push harder to ensure environmental
measures triumph over business interests, one expert said.
"In China, what we need is wide participation from society,
and monitoring from the public to make sure the laws are
implemented," said Ma Jun, founder of the Institute of Public
and Environmental Affairs.
For now, Liu sees no silver lining in Beijing's toxic cloud.
"It's very unlikely we'll see the pollution issue being
solved in the next 10 years," he said. "It's not realistic."
