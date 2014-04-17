BEIJING, April 17 A nationwide investigation has
shown that as much as 16 percent of China's soil contains
higher-than-permitted levels of pollution, the environment
ministry said on Thursday.
China is desperate to tackle the impact of rapid
industrialisation and urbanisation on its food supplies, with
the aim of maintaining self-sufficiency and reducing its
dependence on grain imports amid soaring demand.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection said in a notice
posted on its website (www.mep.gov.cn) that its long-awaited
soil survey involved samples taken across 6.3 million square
kilometres (sq km) of land, two-thirds of the country's total.
"The survey showed that it is hard to be optimistic about
the state of soil nationwide," the ministry said.
"Some regions are suffering from relatively heavy pollution,
the quality of soil in planting areas is worrying, and the
problem of waste from industry and mining also stands out."
The ministry found that 82.8 percent of the contaminated
samples contained toxic inorganic pollutants, including cadmium,
mercury, arsenic, chromium and lead.
It blamed agricultural production and other "human
activities" for the contamination, which it said had been
accumulated over the long term.
The ministry said China is working on a series of measures
to help resolve the problem of soil pollution and would also
speed up the drafting of related legislation.
China announced last week its first pilot project to treat
heavy metal in soil in Hunan province, the site of a scandal
last year involving the contamination of rice by cadmium.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)