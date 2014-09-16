BEIJING, Sept 17 China's campaign to clean up
land contaminated by industrial and agricultural waste will not
only require billions of dollars of investment, but also a range
of different technologies.
The pollutants are manifold, and include toxic heavy metals
like lead or cadmium, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as
benzene, and persistent organic pollutants (POPs) derived from
pesticides and other chemicals. Waste left by fossil fuel
combustion is also a serious problem.
Experts say that while there are a number of solutions
available, more cost-effective technologies need to be developed
to handle the sheer scale of the problem. China also needs to
improve detection and monitoring.
PHYSICAL SOLUTIONS
With developers often racing against the clock to complete
expensive real estate projects, the most common method used at
contaminated industrial sites is the removal and replacement of
polluted soil. In some cases, the soil is treated elsewhere but
often it is just sequestered in depots, raising the problem of
storage space.
Thermal desorption involves the use of heat to break apart
contaminants, making them easier to remove from the soil, with
some developers claiming it can remove 99.99 percent of
pollutants.
"Bioslurping" has also proved successful, and involves the
creation of a vacuum that allows contaminated liquids to be
extracted from soil through tubes.
CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS
The use of lime is the most frequently deployed chemical
solution in China. Applying lime to soil allows heavy metal
contaminants to oxidise, making it harder for plant roots to
absorb them. But if the soil becomes acidic, the contaminants
break down and become soluble again.
Activated carbon is also used to bind contaminants and make
them easier to remove.
BIOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS
Experimental projects involving micro-organisms and plants
that can absorb toxins from the soil are under way, but the
technologies are unlikely to meet China's need for cheap fixes
that allow land to be redeveloped as quickly as possible.
There is also no "one-size-fits-all" solution. A species of
Indian mustard has been shown to be effective in absorbing
selenium, and Chinese ferns can accumulate arsenic, but they
have little impact on other pollutants.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Dean Yates)